What a deal! Save $745 on the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i creative powerhouse with Core Ultra 9 and RTX 5070
A special promo code knocks $100 off the deal price
Lenovo has a massive Doorbuster deal running on the Legion Pro 5i Gen 10 laptop now $1960 (was $2705) at Lenovo when you use code BUYMORELENOVO.
With that sort of discount, it turns this 16-inch high-end creative powerhouse into something far more affordable. Especially when you consider it comes with a 16-inch OLED color-accurate display, Core Ultra 9 chip, 32GB RAM, and RTX 5070 graphics card.
That makes it a huge saving on a laptop built around some of the newest performance hardware available today. If you're a creator looking for a photo and video editing powerhouse that will fly through creative tasks, this one is worth checking out.
Today's top Legion Pro 5i laptop deal
Lenovo’s Legion Pro 5i is a flagship laptop aimed at creatives, professionals and gamers, who need serious performance. It pairs an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor with an RTX 5070 GPU, 32GB of memory, and a fast 2TB SSD. The 16-inch OLED display delivers rich color and deep contrast for demanding visual work.
The 10th generation laptop is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, paired with Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 memory.
This combination is particularly well suited to demanding creative workloads such as video editing, 3D rendering, photo processing, and AI-assisted tools that benefit from both CPU and GPU acceleration.
The configuration also includes 32GB of DDR5 memory and a large 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD, which is plenty of space for large project files, media libraries, and fast scratch storage. Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 are included for next-generation connectivity.
The 16-inch OLED display runs at 2560 x 1600 with a 165Hz refresh rate, up to 500 nits of brightness, and full DCI-P3 color coverage. That's great for color-sensitive work, with deep blacks and vibrant, accurate tones across the panel.
Lenovo finishes the system in its Eclipse Black chassis with a 24-zone RGB backlit keyboard, a 5MP webcam with privacy shutter, and three months of Xbox PC Game Pass included in the box.
With high-end specs and a vibrant OLED display, the Legion Pro 5i delivers huge performance at a seriously reduced price.
More Doorbuster Lenovo laptop deals
This 15.3-inch business laptop combines a sleek design with high-end hardware for demanding professional work. It features an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, and a fast 1TB SSD. The 2.8K OLED display delivers sharp detail and rich color, while Wi-Fi 7, an IR camera, and a fingerprint reader add speed and security.
This 16-inch business laptop runs on an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD. It features an anti-glare display, fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, and 5MP webcam.
