This might be the best RTX 5060 laptop deal for photo and video editing right now — color-accurate HP Omen 14 packs a Core Ultra 7 and 3K OLED display for under $1300
It’s the perfect laptop for video editors, graphic designers, and 3D artists
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Premium 14in laptops with high-end specs usually sit around the $2000+ mark, so I was immediately drawn to this deal for the HP Omen Transcend now $1300 (was $2000) at Newegg.
That’s a huge cut on a machine that doesn’t feel midrange in any way. It runs on an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor with boost speeds up to 5.1GHz, backed by 16 cores and 24MB of L3 cache. That's paired with a discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU. This setup has the muscle for demanding creative workloads, heavy multitasking, and modern gaming titles.
Better yet, the laptop boasts a 3K OLED display that hits 100% DCI-P3 color coverage. That’s ideal for photo editing, video work, and detailed design where color accuracy actually matters.
Today's top creative laptop deal
This HP Omen Transcend 14″ laptop pairs a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 GPU, making it capable of creative work and demanding tasks. Its 14″ 3K OLED display delivers sharp, vibrant visuals, while 16GB memory and a 1TB Gen4 SSD keep performance smooth. It’s compact yet seriously capable.
You get 16GB of LPDDR5x-7467 memory onboard, along with a fast 1TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD. Apps load quickly, large files move fast, and you’ve got plenty of space for video projects, RAW photos, and big software installs.
The laptop pairs Intel Arc 140T integrated graphics with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 memory, giving you serious acceleration for creative software, rendering, and GPU-heavy tasks.
The 14in 3K OLED display has a 2880 x 1800 resolution, 48-120Hz refresh rate, and a 0.2ms response time, so everything looks crisp and smooth. It reaches 400 nits in SDR and 500 nits in HDR, with 100% DCI-P3 color coverage.
Despite the power inside, it stays portable thanks to the compact 14in form factor. It’s easier to carry between meetings, classes, or workspaces than bulkier 15in or 16in systems.
In our review we found it "sleek, stylish, portable, and comfortable to type on."
At $1300, this feels like a premium laptop for creatives and professionals that’s finally priced within reach.
Plus, if you add a two-year accident protection plan to your order for $160, you get a free Fontal Electric Vacuum Sealer Machine with four airtight food storage containers and a 12 pack of reusable food sealer bags, worth $115. Think of it as a bonus very early Christmas present for someone.
For more options, take a look at the best laptops for photo editing and the best video editing laptops we've tested.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.