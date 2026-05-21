Zendesk expands AI agents across ChatGPT, Gemini, voice and messaging

Zendesk’s AI agents are extending to third-party platforms, including AI chatbots

New framework ensures consistent context across all customer channels

Voice AI agents now support over 60 languages and language switching

Separate from its MCP efforts also announced at its annual Relate conference, Zendesk has extended its agentic AI capabilities across more environments including ChatGPT and Gemini, marking a fundamental shift not just to its own business model, but those of other companies too.

Presently, we’re living through an industry shift toward platform-agnostic experiences, where companies are now being expected to meet customers where they are.

Rather than forcing customers into proprietary apps or support channels, enterprises are now seeking AI solutions that can operate consistently across third-party ecosystems including messaging apps, voice assistants and AI chatbots.

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Meeting customers where they are

This need is driven by changing consumer behavior, as President of Product, Engineering, and AI Shashi Upadhyay noted: "You’re just going to go to Perplexity or Gemini… you’re not going to go to a website and search for it.".

The updates are designed to allow Zendesk AI Agents to maintain context and continuity across customer interactions regardless of where conversations begin.

This change reflects how customer service is rapidly evolving beyond traditional support tickets and standalone chatbots. Instead, companies are gearing up for AI agents to follow customers across channels, devices and platforms seamlessly, retaining memory, offering high-quality personalization and tapping into organizational knowledge bases.

At the same time, the customer service giant announced expanded support for Voice AI Agents, including support for over 60 languages and mid-conversation language switching without loss of context.

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We already know that consumers are reaching out to chat interfaces like ChatGPT and Gemini as primary discovery interfaces, hence ongoing work from OpenAI and Google to integrate product discovery and sales channels directly within the interfaces. Now, support is also emerging as a major use case for chatbots, and businesses face growing pressure to ensure their services are accessible through these third parties while maintaining governance and brand consistency.

While vendors meeting customers at these third party ecosystems is novel in itself, the biggest win here is the underlying framework that allows those companies to collate interactions, regardless of platform, for constant context, helping to avoid repetitive conversations and poor support experiences.

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