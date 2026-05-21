Secretlab unveils its new Titan Evo and Skins Warhammer 40,000 Dark Angels Editions

The Titan Evo chair and Skin are designed after the Dark Angels from the popular strategy series

The announcement comes ahead of the release of this year's Dawn of War 4

Secretlab has announced a new Titan Evo gaming chair and skin for its growing Warhammer 40,000 collection.

The Secretlab Titan Evo and Skins Warhammer 40,000 Dark Angels Editions "pay homage to the Emperor's most loyal servants" and are designed as a companion piece to the Secretlab Magnus Pro gaming table.

The dark green Secretlab Neo Hybrid Leatherette is inspired by the forests of Caliban, the fallen homeworld of the Dark Angels, and features a gorgeous illustration of a dark-hooded angel printed on microsuede on the back of the chair.

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3D-embroidered golden rivets and vent detailing also wrap around the leather, and the side wings evoke the Dark Angels' power armor, with jagged red triangles set against bone-white elements as a nod to the heraldry of the elite Deathwing.

Like the Secretlab Titan Evo Warhammer 40,000 Ultramarines Edition, the chair also features a purity seal, embossed with a winged sword wax seal on the headrest and inscribed with the words of Supreme Grand Master Azrael.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Secretlab) (Image credit: Secretlab)

The Secretlab Titan Evo is one of the best gaming chair models available. Designed with patent-pending cold-cure foam, a pebble seat base, and four-way L-adapt lumbar back support, the chair ensures comfort for long gaming sessions or time spent painting miniatures.

Alongside the Titan Evo, a separate Dark Angels Edition Skin has also been revealed. While still featuring the same design elements as the chair, the Skin adopts a weathered finish for a more battle-worn look and can be switched out easily.

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The new additions to Secretlab's expanding Warhammer 40,000 gaming collection come ahead of the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War 4, which was announced last year.

The real-time strategy (RTS) game is expected to launch in 2026 for PC and will feature more than 70 campaign missions, a replayable Last Stand skirmish, and several multiplayer modes.

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