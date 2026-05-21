Ubisoft confirms new Assassin's Creed , Far Cry , and Ghost Recon games are in development

The company plans to release them all by March 2029

Ubisoft says its recent restructuring efforts will allow for "a return to higher quality standards"

Ubisoft has shared plans to release more Assassin's Creed games and new Far Cry and Ghost Recon titles by March 2029.

The latest comes from the company's most recent financial report for 2025-2026 (via IGN), Ubisoft said it "expects a significantly bigger content pipeline over FY2027-28 and FY2028-29 across its major brands, including Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry and Ghost Recon."

The company's financial year runs from April 1 to March 31, so it's suggested that these new projects will be released by March 31, 2029.

Latest Videos From

Currently, we know Assassin's Creed Hexe will be one of these games, and it's expected to launch in 2027. Another multiplayer title, Codename Invictus, is also in the works alongside Assassin's Creed Jade, a mobile game. While both are in active development, neither has a release date.

Far Cry 6 was the most recent game in the series, and it launched in 2021, and we haven't had a new Ghost Recon game since 2019 with Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

Alongside its core plan, Ubisoft is also looking to leverage AI to "enhance player experience" and "boost teams' creativity and efficiency" by developing its first "playable Generative AI experience."

It's said that the project will "enrich player experiences, while teams are making tangible progress organically on AI applications that can help manage the growing complexity of modern game development pipelines."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, Ubisoft co-founder and chief executive officer Yves Guillemot did warn investors that the company's FY2026-27 period is "expected to represent a low point in our free cash flow trajectory."

The CEO said it plans to grow its live service games, namely Rainbow Six Siege, as well as deliver Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, which launches on July 9, but the "softer release slate and restructuring costs" are likely to affect Ubisoft's annual earnings.

Earlier this year, Ubisoft announced major restructuring plans, which saw the cancellation of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake alongside several more projects, and the delay of six more.

In the report, the company said this was to "maximize long-term value and refocus its three-year roadmap," and its new plan better positions its Creative House for "a return to higher quality standards", which it said is already reflected in the release of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Anno 117: Pax Romana and the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora expansion, From the Ashes.