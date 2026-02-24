Ubisoft has appointed Martin Schelling, Jean Guesdon, and François de Billy as the Assassin's Creed franchise leads

All three have had lots of experience with the Assassin's Creed franchise

The trio will lead the series under the newly formed Tencent-backed subsidiary Vantage Studios

Ubisoft has named three experienced Assassin's Creed developers to lead the franchise at the company's newly formed Tencent-funded subsidiary Vantage Studios.

In a new blog post, Ubisoft announced that Martin Schelling, Jean Guesdon, and François de Billy will head the series and "play a pivotal role in driving the Assassin’s Creed brand’s long-term vision, creative ambition, and continued growth."

Schelling, who has been named head of the Assassin’s Creed brand, and will be "responsible for overall strategy and long-term vision of the brand", most recently served as Ubisoft’s chief production officer and previously spent 17 years overseeing several Assassin's Creed games in different production roles. This included Assassin’s Creed Revelations, Black Flag, Origins, and Valhalla.

Guesdon will be head of content for the brand, and will be responsible for leading the franchise's overall direction, supporting individual games, and guiding "the future of Assassin’s Creed while staying true to its core DNA."

He previously served as a designer, with credits tracing back to the original Assassin's Creed game in 2007, but is best known for being the creative director of Origins and Black Flag.

Finally, François de Billy will be the brand’s head of production excellence and will "strengthen production practices and execution across the brand."

Like Schelling and Guesdon, François de Billy is also a veteran developer and has served as a production director on Valhalla and Origins He is also recognised internally for his ability to " optimize processes and remove friction across complex production workflows."

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Martin, Jean and François have collaborated closely on multiple flagship Assassin’s Creed games throughout the years, across creative, production, and brand strategy," Ubisoft said.

"Over the next few weeks, they will transition from their current roles to formally join the Assassin’s Creed leadership team alongside Andrée-Anne Boisvert, producer for Assassin’s Creed’s cross-brand initiatives and head of technological excellence, and Lionel Hiller, VP brand and go-to-market strategy, where they are set to steer the brand’s ambitious new chapter."

Currently, Ubisoft is developing Assassin's Creed Hexe, as well as Assassin's Creed Jade, the franchise's first open-world Assassin's Creed built for iOS and Android.

Rumors have also been piling up recently about an Assassin's Creed Black Flag remake called Resynced. The leaks come amid reports that a four-player co-op game initially developed as an Assassin's Creed Shadows multiplayer downloadable content (DLC) was canceled due to Ubisoft's major restructuring efforts.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.