Capcom's Resident Evil 9 Requiem is fast approaching, and is easily one of, if not the most anticipated, instalment in the franchise, with over four million wishlists on Steam.

In case you weren't aware, Requiem will feature both Grace Ashcroft and Leon S. Kennedy in a game that seemingly draws from the franchise's best horror and action elements, and a general motif of facing the past. For Grace, that means revisiting the scene of her mother's death, who we know as Alyssa Ashcroft (who featured in Resident Evil Outbreak).

For Leon (and long-standing fans), it means a return to Raccoon City, where it all began for our rookie cop, in an attempt to uncover the mystery behind the Raccoon City incident in 1998.

Ultimately, Requiem looks set to act as the closing chapter to the overarching story plot that started in the second and third instalments in the series, especially with Umbrella, who are responsible for bioweapons and almost all viruses in the mainline games, heavily featured via the RE9's antagonist Victor Gideon, and 'Elpis' potentially being a new virus.

With that being said, it's ideal for fans to take the chance to revisit previous games in the series. Not only is Requiem potentially a closing chapter, but it looks like it may also act as a segway into a new arc (or generation, if you will) once the veil is lifted on Raccoon City's secrets. It's made evident with Grace Ashcroft seemingly set up to take the mantle and become a cornerstone of the series as a legacy character for the future titles.

Before diving into Requiem when it releases on February 27, 2026, on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2, now is the best time for us to dive into the past to prepare. There are plenty of Resident Evil games to play, both mainline and side titles, but I've narrowed down the five I think you should play to be ready for what may be the most ambitious RE game to date.

1. Resident Evil 3 Remake

(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil 3 serves as not only the extra puzzle piece that ties all events in Raccoon City up well, taking place both before and after Resident Evil 2, but it's quite literally the last time we see Raccoon City in the mainline games, before it's destroyed.

I think one of Resident Evil Requiem's major selling points is the return to Raccoon City, and rightly so. While there's only so much we can speculate regarding 'Elpis' in Resident Evil Requiem, it seems to be a combination of at least the T-virus or G-virus in RE3, with something like Resident Evil 4's Las Plagas, making zombies behave human-like.

While its main character, Jill Valentine, might not feature in Requiem, it's ideal to see Raccoon City's sterilization occur, to not only make the return in Requiem feel far more personal, but also bring RE3's bioweapon discoveries full circle once Umbrella is further investigated.

Requiem will likely also feature locations that were present in RE3, and its deluxe edition features DLC as 'Files: Letters from 1998', so it's best to be covered on all things Raccoon City while you still can.

2. Resident Evil Revelations 1

(Image credit: Capcom)

While Resident Evil: Revelations is unrelated to the events of Resident Evil Requiem, Koshi Nakanishi is responsible for directing both games and has essentially referenced Revelations as similar to Requiem due to its structure and alternating gameplay style, as inferred and reported by IGN.

We'll be playing as Leon and Grace equally come February 27, and that's exactly the structure you'll find in Resident Evil: Revelations. Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, Parker Luciani, and many other side characters are present and playable, and it wouldn't surprise me if Requiem has more in store than just Grace and Leon as playable characters.

(Image credit: Capcom)

That brings me to the recent 30th anniversary artwork for Resident Evil (available above), which features Leon S. Kennedy, Claire Redfield, Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, Grace Ashcroft, and Ada Wong. Capcom has been a master at trolling and pranking fans during Requiem's marketing with purposely misleading statements.

With this in mind, I have a very strong suspicion that Requiem could follow in the footsteps of Revelations and feature all of the characters seen in the artwork. Not all of the characters in the 2012 game were playable, but they were present in partnered sequences with playable characters, and I could see this as Capcom's final major surprise for its ninth instalment.

3. Resident Evil 2 Remake

(Image credit: Capcom)

Capcom's Resident Evil 2 remake is one I'd mark as a must-play in the lead-up to Requiem. It's easily one of the best survival horror games available, and is the literal beginning of Leon S. Kennedy's story in the Resident Evil franchise.

While the follow-up title provides a clear image of what happens in Raccoon City shortly before RE2's events and after with Raccoon City's sterilization, this second instalment includes enough lore, locations, and plot points (which I won't spoil) that will almost certainly be referenced in some capacity in Resident Evil 9 Requiem.

We're returning to Raccoon City on February 27, which means Leon will be revisiting the nightmare he faced in 1998, and both Claire Redfield and Sherry Birkin are rumored to be making an appearance in Requiem, so you might want to be clued up on that beforehand.

It's also worth noting that Grace's gameplay segments will be directly influenced by RE2, so either replaying or diving in for the first time will be a great way to get accustomed to what's on the horizon.

4. Resident Evil 4 Remake

(Image credit: Capcom)

There's no other way to stress this: Resident Evil 4 remake is one of the best games of all time, right up alongside the original 2005 title. The latter is a trend-setter, revolutionizing games by making the third-person over-the-shoulder camera perspective popular – and its impact is still clear today.

However, strictly speaking of Resident Evil continuity, the Resident Evil 4 remake can serve as a direct sequel to the Resident Evil 2 remake, specifically regarding Leon S. Kennedy. There's a clear focus on the rookie cop's progression to a more seasoned and formidable figure. It even highlights the theme of things being different for the character (referenced in the opening cutscene), after the Raccoon City disaster.

We learn very early on in RE4 that Leon and the President's daughter, Ashley Graham, are both infected with Las Plagas, and spend a large majority of the game's runtime rushing to rescue her from Osmund Saddler's clutches, and cure them both in the process.

Fans were quick to spot that Leon is seemingly infected in RE9, and it looks like the clock may be ticking on finding a cure, which is clearly similar to some of RE4's plot. Requiem feels like it's the game that will complete a 'trilogy' story for Leon and his ties with Raccoon City – and yes, he's present in Resident Evil 6, but RE2, RE4, and RE9 all appear to have a greater focus on the matter, and frankly, the recent remakes take priority over original games.

More generally, I believe RE4 is arguably the best entry in the entire franchise, balancing horror and action well enough to satisfy players – and since Leon will share the stage with Grace in Requiem, the game's director, Koshi Nakanishi, has stated that Leon's gameplay will be inspired by RE4's, and that's been made evident in the reveal trailer and recent gameplay showcase.

5. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

(Image credit: CAPCOM Co., Ltd.)

Capcom's Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is the scariest game in the franchise as it stands, so much so that Capcom reportedly toned the scares down for its sequel, Resident Evil: Village, because of complaints.

It's the first game in the series to use the first-person camera perspective, and it is another title that Koshi Nakanishi directed, which should already explain why I recommend playing this before February 27.

I don't expect Grace Ashcroft's segments in Requiem to be as scary as what's presented in Resident Evil 7, but I suspect it will be close enough. RE9 will feature both first and third-person camera perspectives, and Capcom's recommended choice for Requiem (at least for Grace's gameplay) is first-person, which makes RE7 the best game to play to prepare for that gameplay aspect of what's to come.

While Capcom has stated that Requiem can be played and enjoyed without ever playing any of the previous titles, I can almost guarantee you that you'll likely enjoy the new instalment so much more if you dive into these games. You won't regret it.

