After completing multiple Resident Evil Requiem playthroughs on a range of platforms, I'm left in two minds about the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game.

On one hand it's commendable that Capcom has launched a portable version of its latest title on day one, particular when other major releases take weeks or even months to hit Switch 2. Just look at Borderlands 4, which still isn't on the eShop more than four months after it was supposed to come out (a release date that was already weeks after the PlayStation 5 launch).

The optimization work here is also very competent, despite a few rough edges, and I can't say that I ever felt that I wasn't getting the 'complete' Requiem experience.

On the other, Switch 2 is still easily the worst way to play - especially when put up against the visually stunning PC port. If you're currently weighing up whether to choose the Switch 2 version of the game here's a quick spoiler-free look at just how Capcom has got it working to help you make up your mind.

Handheld mode is king

The biggest reason to pick up Requiem on Switch 2 is comfortably the ability to play on the go in handheld mode, which is how I experienced the bulk of the game on my first playthrough.

There's just one graphics mode and the picture appears to be targeting a 1080p resolution both in and out of the dock, though it inevitably looks much crisper on the console's 7.9-inch screen compared to a big 4K TV. The small screen size also does a lot to conceal many of the compromises in asset quality.

Image 1 of 3 Handheld mode (Image credit: Capcom) Docked mode (Image credit: Capcom) PC (1080P, High pre-set with Path Tracing) (Image credit: Capcom)

Just look at this car that Grace walks past early on. In both Handheld and Docked mode the curves of the roof appear much more jagged than on PC, and the wing mirror is also a much less clearly defined shape. Also note the slightly distorted look of the chrome trim around the doors, presumably the result of model compression (the Switch 2 file size is just 29.33GB compared to PC's 70.12GB after all).

This kind of thing is quite hard to spot in handheld mode unless you're actively looking for it, but is immediately noticeable in docked.

Of course, it's also hard to ignore the difference in reflection quality. While there are still some stunning reflections in the Switch 2 version in key indoor areas, the ray tracing just isn't there on more easily overlooked objects like this.

Image 1 of 3 Handheld mode (Image credit: Capcom) Docked mode (Image credit: Capcom) PC (1080P, High pre-set with Path Tracing) (Image credit: Capcom)

You'll also notice similar compromises have been made with wet surfaces, like the paved floor of the little tunnel used to territorialize the crouch controls. On Switch 2, it simply doesn't have those lovely crisp path traced reflections.

Image 1 of 3 Handheld mode (Image credit: Capcom) Docked mode (Image credit: Capcom) PC (1080P, High pre-set with Path Tracing) (Image credit: Capcom)

It should come as no surprise that the fidelity of character models in the in-engine cutscenes take a big hit on Switch 2 as well.

Grace's hair in particular reacts strangely to the light, taking on a very gray color in comparison to the much more blonde look in the PC version. There's also plenty of visible aliasing on it, presumably a by-product of AI upscaling which generally struggles with fine details like hair.

Her jacket and hoodie lack definition too, though it's only really obvious if you focus on the zippers. On Switch 2 in both docked and handheld mode the individual teeth merge together, while you can practically count each one on PC.

Overall, I'm actually quite impressed that many of the lighting effects on her skin have been preserved well. In rainy scenes like this she appears realistically damp, with some equally good looking blood effects later on.

Interior environments hold up best

Image 1 of 2 Handheld mode (Image credit: Capcom) PC (1080P, High pre-set with Path Tracing) (Image credit: Capcom)

Small indoor environments such as the early rooms of the Rhodes Hill Chronic Care Center are definitely this port at its strongest, with the most consistently good visuals. Looking at the bathroom above, it's hard to see many clear differences between the two versions.

Sure, PC has some nicer reflections on the smashed mirror at the end of the room but otherwise the core composition of the image has been beautifully captured in the overall lighting and mood.