Sony has confirmed that Resident Evil Requiem is the first game to use the PS5 Pro's updated PSSR tech

The update will be "rolling out globally to PS5 Pro players in the coming weeks"

Multiple existing PS5 Pro games will be upgraded with the improved PSSR in March

Resident Evil Requiem officially launched today, and Sony has confirmed that it's the first game that uses its brand new PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) AI upscaling tech on PS5 Pro.

PS5 and PS5 Pro lead architect Mark Cerny confirmed in July 2025 that Sony was working on a major update for PSSR that will significantly improve the performance of PS5 Pro games.

At the time, Cerny said the update would arrive in 2026, but he has now confirmed in a new PlayStation Blog post that not only is it now available for Resident Evil Requiem, but it will be "rolling out globally to PS5 Pro players in the coming weeks."

"We’ve been hard at work on a new version of PSSR, which takes a very different approach to not only the neural network but also the overall algorithm," Cerny said. "We are happy to share that Resident Evil Requiem – shipping today – is the first title to use this more advanced PSSR, which is helping to keep both frame rate and image quality high."

If you're unfamiliar, PSSR is an AI library that essentially analyzes the images in a game pixel by pixel and upscales them, improving image resolution and performance.

Cerny also said that the algorithm and neural network used in the new PSSR stems from Sony’s Project Amethyst partnership with AMD, which it announced in 2024.

"Through AMD’s FSR 4 upscaling technology, PC gamers have already seen the benefits of our collaboration," he said. "With the updated PSSR, we’re delivering the very latest of this co-developed technology with a further six months of refinement for PS5 Pro players."

Capcom’s Masaru Ijuin, senior manager of the engine development support section R&D Foundational Technology Department, also commented on the announcement, discussing how the updated tech has been used in Requiem.

"With Resident Evil Requiem, we focused on enhancing the presentation quality of the protagonist through an upgraded version of RE Engine to deepen the player’s immersion in horror," Ijuin said. "For example, each individual strand of hair and beard is rendered as a polygon, allowing it to move realistically in response to body motion and wind. The way light passes through his hair changes depending on how the strands of hair are overlapped as well. This detailed expression of texture is one of the many details that we would especially love for our fans to see.

"The upgraded PSSR has allowed us to elevate our expressiveness by successfully processing these details and textural particularities, which are traditionally difficult to upscale because of their intricacy. We hope you will experience this unprecedented level of horror and visual fidelity, and the new gameplay feel it delivers."

Sony has confirmed that multiple existing PS5 Pro games will be upgraded with the improved PSSR in March, but didn't say which ones. At the time, a system software update will add an option called 'Enhance PSSR Image Quality' that can be turned on in the settings to experience the update.

