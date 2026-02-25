Good news, Resi-heads: Capcom has revealed the release times for Resident Evil Requiem. Plus, if you've pre-ordered the game, you're now able to preload it onto your platform of choice.

Announced via an official Steam post, Capcom confirmed the release times for Resident Evil Requiem, which is launching on February 27, 2026, across the globe.

As we've seen with many AAA releases, there's some disparity between the launch timing of the console and PC versions of the game.

For example, in London, the game will be available at the strike of midnight on February 27. For PC players, it's 5am, so don't bother staying up late if you've got the game on Steam.

Here's a quick breakdown of release times in a few major locations across the globe, in case the above image is a little hard to read.

All are listed in local time.

New York: Console and PC - Feb 27 at 23am EST

Los Angeles: Console and PC - Feb 26 at 9pm PST

London: Console - Feb 27 at 12am GMT, PC - Feb 27 at 5am GMT

Berlin: Console - Feb 27 at 12am CET, PC - Feb 27 at 6am CET

Auckland: Console - Feb 27 at 12am NZDT, PC - Feb 27 at 6pm NZDT

In other news, Resident Evil Requiem is the first game in the series to launch on Nintendo Switch 2 day in date with other versions of the game.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Game director Koshi Nakanishi recently spoke about the release on a Creator's Voice segment, expressing surprise at how well the game ended up running on the handheld: "We thought to ourselves, 'Oh, is this really running on Nintendo Switch 2?' It all worked so smoothly that we decided to just go ahead with the game as-is and make it for the system. With specs like these in handheld mode, it looks great."

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course, you can also follow TechRadar on YouTube and TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.