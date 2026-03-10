The Future Games Show Spring Showcase airs this week — here's how to watch and what games to expect from the 90-minute presentation
New trailers for Directive 8020 and Life is Strange: Reunion will be shown
- The next Future Games Show Spring Showcase takes place on March 12 at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 8PM GMT
- The show will run for 90+ minutes and feature over 40 upcoming games from AAA and indie studios
- New trailers and previews for Life is Strange: Reunion, Directive 8020, and more will be featured
The Future Games Show Spring Showcase for 2026 officially kicks off this week, treating us to a raft of all-new gameplay trailers and world premieres.
The annual presentation is scheduled to begin on March 12 at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 8PM GMT and be hosted by actors Devora Wilde, best known for Baldur's Gate 3 and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and Shai Matheson, who is set to star in the upcoming LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight.
You'll be able to tune in to Future Games Show Spring Showcase via Twitch, YouTube, Steam, X / Twitter, TikTok, and more.Article continues below
The show will run for more than 90 minutes and feature over 40 upcoming games from AAA and indie studios, including several titles that are expected to launch this year.
Some of the reveals confirmed for the Spring Showcase so far include new trailers for Life is Strange: Reunion, There are No Ghosts at the Grand, Project Shadowglass, and Samson: A Tyndalston Story.
There will also be exclusive developer presentations for games like Hello Sunshine from Red Thread Games, Goodwin Games' Quite A Ride, Devolver Digital’s The Dungeon Experience, and Wych Elm's Silver Pines.
Supermassive Games will also be in attendance with more on its next cinematic sci-fi horror game, Directive 8020, which is due to launch on May 12 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Series S.
Immediately after the Spring Showcase, Future Game Show Live From GDC Festival of Gaming, a multi-format showcase hosted by FGS channel presenters, will air and feature more world premieres, exclusive trailers, and news direct from the San Francisco showfloor.
Viewers can expect trailers for Project Songbird, a cinematic first-person narrative horror game set in the Appalachian forest, Mr. Magpie's Harmless Card Game, the Minesweeper Deckbuilder from Giant Light Studios, Ghost Ship Games' Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core, and the first-person narrative thriller The Occultist.
