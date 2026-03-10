Pearl Abyss has revealed Crimson Desert 's PC and console specifications

The PS5 Pro will offer the best console performance, including 4K 60fps with ray tracing

The PC version requires an AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU for Ultra performance

Pearl Abyss has finally revealed the PC and console specifications for Crimson Desert ahead of the game's launch this month.

The open-world action-adventure game is scheduled to launch on March 19, and yet, up until recently, Pearl Abyss had only shared PC gameplay footage leading players to become skeptical about Crimson Desert's performance on PlayStation and Xbox.

Now, after months of waiting, the studio has finally shared a detailed breakdown of what each platform will offer, including the three modes for PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X: Performance, Balanced, and Quality. Xbox Series S will only have Performance and Quality modes.

PS5 and Series X players will be able to enjoy 60fps in Performance mode at 1080p with raytracing quality at low, while the PS5 Pro version will offer 60fps at upscaled 4K resolution, PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution), and max ray tracing.

The Balanced option will also offer upscaled 4K resolution for all three consoles at 40fps, with ray tracing, but 48fps for PS5 Pro.

As for Quality mode, if you want to sacrifice performance for prettier visuals, the game will offer upscaled 4K/4K resolution and 30fps with ray tracing, with PS5 Pro featuring an ultra boost.

Xbox Series S is the weakest in terms of the features on offer. Performance mode is set at 720p at 40fps with ray tracing off, while Quality has 1080p and 30fps without ray tracing.

Crimson Desert's PC requirements were also included in today's post, asking players to have an AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 with an AMD Ryzen 5 7600X or Intel i5-12600K for 1440p 60fps gameplay.

For the full 4K 60fps Ultra performance experience, an AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT or Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, paired with an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X or Intel i5-13600K, will be required.

For players taking the game to handheld mode on the ROG Xbox Ally, the singular Performance mode will offer 720p resolution with FSR 3 Frame Generation at 40fps, while the ROG Xbox Ally X will offer all three modes at 1080p at 60, 40, and 30fps, respectively.

Pearl Abyss responded to the doubters earlier this month, saying it will "reveal things ahead of launch to give people adequate time to still preorder the game for themselves. We're saying this openly… Let us cook?"

Aside from some snippets of PlayStation footage in a recent PlayStation Blog post, however, the studio has yet to share any additional console footage alongside today's specs reveal.

