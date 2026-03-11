Indie game Rizz Dungeon: Skeleton Key to My Heart has a free demo out now

It's a cute game that's all about flirting with fantasy creatures

It will be released in full later this year

Upcoming indie release Rizz Dungeon: Skeleton Key to My Heart just got a free Steam demo as part of the ongoing WINGS Women's Day Sale.

The game, which hails from Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion developer Snoozy Kazoo, is all about flirting your way through retro-style fantasy dungeons.

You play as Taffy, the hopeless ex of a powerful dragon demon lord who sets out on a long-winded quest to win her back with rare gifts scavenged from a monster-filled dungeon. Unfortunately, you have next to no combat ability, but tactical flirting soon proves enough to win the day.

The game's turn-based "combat" system challenges you to carefully time blown kisses as you charge a courage meter that unlocks the option to trigger a powerful 'rizz' move. This has you choose from an assortment of pick-up lines, with the most effective wooing the monster into joining your party.

From then on, they can fight on your behalf; it's almost like Pokémon, but with all the thirstiness of a particularly racy Baldur's Gate 3 playthrough and plenty of laugh-out-loud moments. Each monster has one of four distinct personality types, with a dynamic interaction system that requires you to give each the right amount of attention in order to avoid arguments.

I've been having a good time with the demo so far (I particularly like the super cute pixel art of each character sprite, not to mention the constant stream of very Gen Z jokes), and the full game promises access to more than a dozen types of monster including werewolves, goblins, unicorns, and much more. That's on top of five unique dungeons to explore and bonding activities like visits to inns and sleepovers.

The Steam store page clarifies that "this is a short game made by a small team" in animated giant bright right fiery font, so I'm not expecting this to be the longest game out there, but I'm still eager to play more when it releases later this year.

