The Alighieri Circle: Dante's Bloodline is an upcoming narrative adventure game coming this year

The game takes inspiration from Dante Alighieri's Divine Comedy poem but reinterprets the classic literature

It will release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, and a demo is coming in mid Feburary

Ever since EA's Dante's Inferno, I've been hoping (rather in vain, I know) for a sequel or at least for another developer to take inspiration from Dante Alighieri's classic narrative poem, The Divine Comedy - and now my wait might just be over.

Developed by Italian studio One O One Games and published by Entalto Publishing, The Alighieri Circle: Dante's Bloodline is a narrative adventure game coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, that "reinterprets Dante Alighieri's The Divine Comedy as a surreal, introspective experience".

A psychological mystery thriller played in first-person, you play as a regular man, Gabriele Alighieri, who has to gather lost pages of the Divine Comedy and solve puzzles to save his family from a destiny written in blood as part of a cycle that sees the barrier between reality and Hell fade away every 33 years.

Returning to his ancestral home and exploring its silent and melancholic halls, you'll slowly uncover the truth about the Alighieri bloodline, all in a tense atmosphere and an environment that reacts to your internal state of mind.

You can check out the reveal trailer below for a bit more of a flavor.

The Alighieri Circle: Dante's Bloodline | Announcement - YouTube Watch On

I have harbored a deep interest in The Divine Comedy for a while, and absolutely loved playing Dante's Inferno on PS3. Yes, it wore its God of War inspiration clearly on its sleeve, but the rich source material was interpreted and deployed interestingly with some memorable recreations of 'famous' souls that appear in the original work, and locations within each of the circles of hell that Dante writes about that brought The Divine Comedy to life in a pretty successful video game form.

While The Alighieri Circle: Dante's Bloodline sounds like its gameplay will be several circles of hell away from Visceral's 2010 action-adventure game, it's definitely got its hooks in me, and I'm intrigued by its new interpretation of such a classic piece of literature.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The game is coming this year, but there's no release date or window yet. You can wishlist the game on Steam right now and look forward to the demo coming through Steam on February 19.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course, you can also follow TechRadar on YouTube and TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.