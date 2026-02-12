The Gothic remake finally has a release date

It's launching on on June 5, 2025

A free prequel demo is available now

Developer Akima Interactive has finally given us a release date for the upcoming Gothic remake as part of a new trailer.

The game is now officially set to launch on June 5, 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC years after its initial reveal.

Gothic 1 Remake | Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It's a from-the-ground-up recreation of the 2001 role-playing game (RPG) Gothic built in Unreal Engine 5, augmented with new features.

Originally released for PC, Gothic was one of the most influential European RPGs of the early 2000s.

It innovated with an immersive open-world, which featured dynamic non-player characters (NPCs) with their own unique schedules and non-linear progression system.

Although incredibly difficult, not to mention very buggy, it was considered one of the most significant releases of the year and went on to inspire series like The Witcher.

"The Gothic 1 remake's primary objective has always been to recreate that raw, unforgettable magic of the original – the gritty camp vibes, the living open-world, the rough language, the unforgiving wilderness, and that nameless, no-hero outsider feel that made Gothic a cult legend 25 years ago," said publisher THQ Nordic in a new press release.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"This project was never about slapping together 'good enough' – it's about making it look and feel 'Gothic' in every corner of the world."

If you're interested in diving in on day one, the Collector's Edition version of the game is currently up for pre-order on the THQ Nordic EU Store. There is also a free demo, with a self-contained prequel story, available to try on all platforms.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.