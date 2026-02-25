Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
- Marvel's Wolverine finally has a release date
- It's arriving on September 15, 2026, exclusively for PlayStation 5
- We're expecting more information on the game around Spring 2026
Insomniac Games has now confirmed the release date for Marvel's Wolverine, its upcoming PlayStation 5 action game that closed out September 2025's State of Play presentation.
"Let's cut to the chase," a social media post from Insomniac Games reads. "Marvel's Wolverine launches September 15, 2026." The post also confirms that players can wishlist the game now on PS5.
Let's cut to the chase: Marvel's Wolverine launches September 15, 2026. Wishlist #WolverinePS5 now: insom.games/MW-Wishlist— @insomniac.games (@insomniac.games.bsky.social) 2026-02-25T13:19:12.691Z
The release date confirmation comes soon after PlayStation's previous State of Play presentation, which aired on February 12, 2026. Predictably, Marvel's Wolverine was a no-show, with Insomniac Games stating on social media that more substantial information on the game would come in 'Spring 2026'.
Now that the release date is out in the wild, though, and we're just less than seven months away from Marvel's Wolverine, it's safe to say we can expect a deep dive or two in the interim. It seems reasonable that the game will receive at least one dedicated State of Play showing in the coming months.
Plus, this isn't the only Marvel project in the works at PlayStation Studios set to launch this year. Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, developed in partnership with fighting game specialist Arc System Works, is coming a month earlier on August 6, 2026.
The February 12 State of Play also confirmed that Wolverine is to be a playable fighter in the game, as part of the Unbreakable X-Men team alongside Storm, Magik, and Danger.
➡️ Read our full guide to the best gaming consoles
1. Best overall:
PlayStation 5 Slim
2. Best budget:
Xbox Series S
3. Best handheld:
Nintendo Switch 2
4. Most powerful:
PlayStation 5 Pro
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
And of course, you can also follow TechRadar on YouTube and TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.