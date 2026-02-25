Marvel's Wolverine finally has a release date

It's arriving on September 15, 2026, exclusively for PlayStation 5

We're expecting more information on the game around Spring 2026

Insomniac Games has now confirmed the release date for Marvel's Wolverine, its upcoming PlayStation 5 action game that closed out September 2025's State of Play presentation.

"Let's cut to the chase," a social media post from Insomniac Games reads. "Marvel's Wolverine launches September 15, 2026." The post also confirms that players can wishlist the game now on PS5.

Let's cut to the chase: Marvel's Wolverine launches September 15, 2026. Wishlist #WolverinePS5 now: insom.games/MW-Wishlist — @insomniac.games (@insomniac.games.bsky.social) 2026-02-25T13:19:12.691Z

The release date confirmation comes soon after PlayStation's previous State of Play presentation, which aired on February 12, 2026. Predictably, Marvel's Wolverine was a no-show, with Insomniac Games stating on social media that more substantial information on the game would come in 'Spring 2026'.

Now that the release date is out in the wild, though, and we're just less than seven months away from Marvel's Wolverine, it's safe to say we can expect a deep dive or two in the interim. It seems reasonable that the game will receive at least one dedicated State of Play showing in the coming months.

Plus, this isn't the only Marvel project in the works at PlayStation Studios set to launch this year. Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, developed in partnership with fighting game specialist Arc System Works, is coming a month earlier on August 6, 2026.

The February 12 State of Play also confirmed that Wolverine is to be a playable fighter in the game, as part of the Unbreakable X-Men team alongside Storm, Magik, and Danger.

