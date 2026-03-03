Starfield might finally be coming to PS5

A leaker claims that the game will launch on April 7, 2026

It's claimed there will be Standard and Premium Editions

A new leak suggests Bethesda's Starfield may finally have a PlayStation 5 release date following long-running rumors.

That's according to reliable games industry leaker 'Billbil-kun' of the French outlet Dealabs who reports that the Xbox-exclusive space role-playing game (RPG) will officially launch on April 7, 2026, for PS5.

They claim that Starfield will be available in both Standard and Premium Editions, but couldn't provide details on what they'll include. They are said to cost £44.99/€49.99 and £59.99/€69.99 respectively.

They also noted that the PS5 version would not offer an early access period for preordering, unlike the original Xbox and PC editions.

No further information was provided by their source, who the leaker emphasises "hasn't always been reliable in the past", but did suggest that Microsoft is planning to release pre-orders between March 17 and March 18, which is only weeks away.

"It remains to be seen whether this timeframe will coincide with the official announcement of the game's release on PS5," they said.

Starfield launched in 2023 and later received several updates alongside the Shattered Space expansion. There are also rumors that the second major expansion will arrive this year and be titled Starborn.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The PS5 version has long been rumored, as well as a Nintendo Switch 2 edition. It wouldn't be surprising, considering Microsoft's ongoing multiplatform push, and the fact that former Xbox boss Phil Spencer didn't rule out the idea of Starfield coming to PlayStation when asked last year.

It's also claimed that the game will receive a major update this year alongside the PS5 version, which will add improvements to space flight loading screens and the Creation Engine.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.