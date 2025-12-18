A new report from WindowsCentral claims that a secret Starfield event was held recently to showcase new updates

The updates included improvements to space flight loading screens and the Creation Engine, and are expected to arrive in 2026

A PS5 port and the Nintendo Switch 2 version are also said to be announced next year

Starfield is reportedly getting a major update in early 2026 that will improve space flight loading screens and the game's Creation Engine, as well as announcements for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2 ports.

That's according to Windows Central, which reports that there is truth to a rumored, behind-closed-door event held by Bethesda recently that showcased updated Starfield features that will be released in 2026.

Windows Central spoke to sources with first and second-hand knowledge after seeing a post from YouTuber LukeStephens, who said multiple people had reached out about the validity of a secret event and said to "Temper expectations. Things are being improved but from what I'm hearing this probably isn't a Cyberpunk 2.0 scale update."

According to the publication's sources, Starfield will receive improved loading screens during space flight, and it will now feel "more free-form and continuous if the rumors are accurate", while "various other systems pertaining to space travel and exploration will be improved as well."

The game's Creation Engine, which is what Starfield is built on, has also reportedly undergone some large technical improvements "to facilitate some of these types of systems, that will also carry forward to future games."

It also appears that Bethesda is sticking to Creation Engine with Starfield, instead of switching to Unreal Engine as it did for Oblivion Remastered.

In addition, the long-rumored PlayStation 5 port will finally get its official announcement next year, it's reported, as well as the Nintendo Switch 2 version after undergoing optimizations for "low power" devices like handhelds.

Windows Central's sources claimed that the expansion for Starfield was planned for 2025, but the busy holiday period for Microsoft and Grand Theft Auto 6's delay to November 2026 has allowed Bethesda to push it for an early 2026 release.

However, other insiders, like DetectiveSeeds, have said the update could arrive in late 2026, but "sooner than fall".

