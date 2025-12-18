Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone are getting a crossover with Amazon's Fallout

A new video has teased Lucy Maclean, The Ghoul, and Maximus as Operator skins

The crossover will be added to Season 01 Reloaded

Microsoft has announced a new Fallout crossover that will see the Amazon TV series characters added to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Warzone.

In a new video shared to social media, seemingly to celebrate the release of Fallout Season 2, Activision has teased a new collaboration with the live-action series that will add characters Lucy Maclean, The Ghoul, and Maximus to Season 01 Reloaded.

The video shows the trio's silhouettes against a bright backdrop, carrying unidentified weapons, with Maximus wearing his Power armor from the show. The sign for Nuketown, one of Call of Duty's iconic maps, can also be seen behind them, suggesting the event will take place on this map. Fitting, eh?

Okie dokie - stay focused, stay alive ☢️@FalloutonPrime is coming to Call of Duty in Season 01 Reloaded 💥 pic.twitter.com/uyFl3mRDkGDecember 17, 2025

Though Activision hasn't said the characters will be released as Operator skins, it's hard not to put two and two together considering the studio's other collaborations.

If so, they'll either be part of a premium event pass or as bundles in the shop. Event passes typically cost 1,100 CoD Points ($10) while Operator packs are priced at 2,800 CoD Points ($25) each.

There's also no release date for the collaboration just yet, but we'll keep you updated.

In other related news, Todd Howard, director and executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios, has confirmed that Fallout 5 will be influenced by the events of the Fallout TV series.

