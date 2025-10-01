The Ghoul is coming to Fallout 76 voiced by TV series actor Walton Goggins

He is a key part of new bounty hunting missions

It comes as part of the massive Burning Springs update

Ever wondered what The Ghoul got up to before the events of the Fallout TV show? The upcoming Fallout 76: Burning Springs update finally lets us know.

He appears in a new Ohio-inspired region of the Appalachia wasteland. The online game's second major map expansion, it all comes as part of the largest free content update in years that is set to introduce new items, factions, world events, and more.

Voiced by TV series actor Walton Goggins, The Ghoul is an integral part of a new bounty hunting mechanic. Players can visit him in the 'The Last Resort' bar in the new Highway Town settlement, where he dishes out missions that have you tracking down a varied roster of targets.

They range from the standard Grunt Hunts, which feature relatively low-level enemies, to elaborate server-wide Head Hunts against powerful bosses. Head Hunts cost Caps to access and are designed to be fairly difficult, so definitely make sure you're prepared before taking one on.

Completing bounty hunts showers you with rewards, including the tantalising prospect of earning The Ghoul's gun as seen in the show.

The update will release alongside the premiere of the show's second season and could make for the perfect accompaniment of you're still craving some Fallout action once the credits roll.

The game is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, or PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S via backwards compatibility.

