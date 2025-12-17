Fallout 76 is entirely free to play this week to celebrate Fallout Season 2's arrival

Progress made here will carry over to the full game next week

Simply head to your console store of choice to download the game for free

In a bit of a Fallout mood this Christmas period? You're in luck, as Fallout 76 is entirely free-to-play this week!

To celebrate the arrival of Fallout Season 2 on the Prime Video streaming service, Bethesda is hosting a Free Play Week for Fallout 76 from now until December 23, 2025. Better yet, all progress you accrue during this free-to-play period will carry over to the full game should you choose to purchase it after the fact.

That means you have about a week to play the popular multiplayer title without cost. Better still, this Free Play Week includes pretty much all content updates released for the game, including the most recent Burning Springs expansion that features Walton Goggins' character, The Ghoul, as an interactable quest giver.

So how do you get started? That's easy. Simply head over to the PlayStation Store on PS5 or PS4, or the Microsoft Store for Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One, go to Fallout 76's store page, and download the game. Yes, it's that easy. No annoying hoops to jump through; the game is simply free to download and play for the entire week.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.