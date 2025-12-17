That's right, folks; we're getting one last gasp of incredible Xbox controller deals at Amazon before Christmas next week.
Loads of the controller's official colorways are seeing massive price drops at Amazon. That includes the standard Carbon Black version at just $38 (was $64.99) - a new lowest-ever price. We're also seeing the special 'Breaker' line enjoy some truly excellent discounts. For example, the Heart Breaker Xbox Wireless Controller has dropped to just $49 (was $79.99).
Folks looking for gaming gifts in the UK aren't being left out, either, though Xbox Wireless Controller deals aren't quite as impressive on this side of the Atlantic. The best price I've seen here is the Carbon Black controller, down to £39 (was £59.99) at Amazon. That's just a few quid off its lowest ever price on record at the retailer.
Check out the full roster of Xbox Wireless Controller deals below.
Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller deals
Beating its Black Friday price by a couple of bucks, now's a great time to pick up the Carbon Black Xbox Wireless Controller if you're looking for a discounted gift or a spare pad for yourself.
UK price: was £59.99 now £39 at Amazon
The Robot White alternative is also beating its November sales period price by a couple dollars.
UK price: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon
This one's not quite as impressive as the $39.99 sale price we saw last month, but still a very impressive saving at 40% off.
UK price: was £64.99 now £39.99 at Amazon
The Shock Blue controller's sale price is 5 bucks cheaper than its Black Friday rate right now!
UK price: was £64.99 now £41.99 at Amazon
The Deep Pink model retains its sale price from last month, well worth jumping on today for one of the more eye-catching colorways for sure!
UK price: was £64.99 now £43 at Amazon
Just 99 cents more than its best price on record, this is still an excellent saving for the Pulse Red variant.
UK price: was £64.99 now £43 at Amazon
Not quite as impressive a discount as some of the others, and we've seen it drop lower than this in the past, but I'll drop it here in case it's a color you've been particularly interested in.
UK price: out of stock
This gorgeous colorway has returned to its lowest-ever Amazon price! This is a banger of a deal that I wouldn't want to pass up if I were shopping for Xbox gaming gifts.
UK price: was £74.99 now £56.99 at Argos
Just a dollar shy of its lowest-ever Amazon rate, I'd still absolutely recommend the Ice Breaker design at 30 bucks off.
UK price: was £74.99 now £44 at Currys
Even the Storm Breaker model has returned to its best-ever Black Friday price from last month!
UK price: was £74.99 now £51.99 at Amazon