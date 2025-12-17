You can get almost half price off Xbox Wireless Controllers right now if you're looking for a last-minute gaming gift

Save up to 42% just ahead of Christmas

Xbox Wireless Controller DEAL
That's right, folks; we're getting one last gasp of incredible Xbox controller deals at Amazon before Christmas next week.

Loads of the controller's official colorways are seeing massive price drops at Amazon. That includes the standard Carbon Black version at just $38 (was $64.99) - a new lowest-ever price. We're also seeing the special 'Breaker' line enjoy some truly excellent discounts. For example, the Heart Breaker Xbox Wireless Controller has dropped to just $49 (was $79.99).

Folks looking for gaming gifts in the UK aren't being left out, either, though Xbox Wireless Controller deals aren't quite as impressive on this side of the Atlantic. The best price I've seen here is the Carbon Black controller, down to £39 (was £59.99) at Amazon. That's just a few quid off its lowest ever price on record at the retailer.

Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller deals

Xbox Wireless Controller - Carbon Black
Xbox Wireless Controller - Carbon Black: was $64.99 now $38 at Amazon
Beating its Black Friday price by a couple of bucks, now's a great time to pick up the Carbon Black Xbox Wireless Controller if you're looking for a discounted gift or a spare pad for yourself.

UK price: was £59.99 now £39 at Amazon

Xbox Wireless Controller - Robot White
Xbox Wireless Controller - Robot White: was $64.99 now $38 at Amazon
The Robot White alternative is also beating its November sales period price by a couple dollars.

UK price: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

Xbox Wireless Controller - Velocity Green
Xbox Wireless Controller - Velocity Green: was $69.99 now $42 at Amazon
This one's not quite as impressive as the $39.99 sale price we saw last month, but still a very impressive saving at 40% off.

UK price: was £64.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

Xbox Wireless Controller - Shock Blue
Xbox Wireless Controller - Shock Blue: was $69.99 now $42.99 at Amazon
The Shock Blue controller's sale price is 5 bucks cheaper than its Black Friday rate right now!

UK price: was £64.99 now £41.99 at Amazon

Xbox Wireless Controller - Deep Pink
Xbox Wireless Controller - Deep Pink: was $69.99 now $49 at Amazon
The Deep Pink model retains its sale price from last month, well worth jumping on today for one of the more eye-catching colorways for sure!

UK price: was £64.99 now £43 at Amazon

Xbox Wireless Controller - Pulse Red
Xbox Wireless Controller - Pulse Red: was $69.99 now $49.99 at Amazon
Just 99 cents more than its best price on record, this is still an excellent saving for the Pulse Red variant.

UK price: was £64.99 now £43 at Amazon

Xbox Wireless Controller - Electric Volt
Xbox Wireless Controller - Electric Volt: was $69.99 now $59.99 at Amazon
Not quite as impressive a discount as some of the others, and we've seen it drop lower than this in the past, but I'll drop it here in case it's a color you've been particularly interested in.

UK price: out of stock

Xbox Wireless Controller - Heart Breaker
Xbox Wireless Controller - Heart Breaker: was $79.99 now $49 at Amazon
This gorgeous colorway has returned to its lowest-ever Amazon price! This is a banger of a deal that I wouldn't want to pass up if I were shopping for Xbox gaming gifts.

UK price: was £74.99 now £56.99 at Argos

Xbox Wireless Controller - Ice Breaker
Xbox Wireless Controller - Ice Breaker: was $79.99 now $49.99 at Amazon
Just a dollar shy of its lowest-ever Amazon rate, I'd still absolutely recommend the Ice Breaker design at 30 bucks off.

UK price: was £74.99 now £44 at Currys

Xbox Wireless Controller - Storm Breaker
Xbox Wireless Controller - Storm Breaker: was $79.99 now $49 at Amazon
Even the Storm Breaker model has returned to its best-ever Black Friday price from last month!

UK price: was £74.99 now £51.99 at Amazon

