That's right, folks; we're getting one last gasp of incredible Xbox controller deals at Amazon before Christmas next week.

Loads of the controller's official colorways are seeing massive price drops at Amazon. That includes the standard Carbon Black version at just $38 (was $64.99) - a new lowest-ever price. We're also seeing the special 'Breaker' line enjoy some truly excellent discounts. For example, the Heart Breaker Xbox Wireless Controller has dropped to just $49 (was $79.99).

Folks looking for gaming gifts in the UK aren't being left out, either, though Xbox Wireless Controller deals aren't quite as impressive on this side of the Atlantic. The best price I've seen here is the Carbon Black controller, down to £39 (was £59.99) at Amazon. That's just a few quid off its lowest ever price on record at the retailer.

Check out the full roster of Xbox Wireless Controller deals below.

Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller deals