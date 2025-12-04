The Holiday season will soon be upon us, and you might already be thinking about Christmas gifts for yourself or the gamers in your life. To that end, you probably won't want to pass up Amazon's excellent Xbox Wireless Controller deals where you can currently save up to 43%.
• Shop Amazon's full Holiday sale
The steepest discounts, unsurprisingly, come from the Carbon Black and Robot White controllers, currently at $39.99 (was $64.99) apiece. But you can still save a ton on some of those alternate color schemes, including the gorgeous Velocity Green model for just $39.99 (was $69.99) - a huge $30 saving! Meanwhile, the fan favorite Deep Pink has dropped to just $49 (was $69.99).
Xbox Wireless Controller deals aren't quite as stunning in the UK, but the Pulse Red variant is down to an impressive £44.95 (was £64.99) at Amazon. And the standard Carbon Black controller has dropped by 20% to £47.99 (was £59.99).
Check the full details in our deal blocks below.
Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller deals
It's not winning any awards in the looks department, but it's hard to go wrong with ol' reliable Carbon Black at this price. If you're just in need of a handy spare or a cheap gift for someone else, this'll do the job.
UK price: was £59.99 now £47.99 at Amazon
Another stalwart, typically paired with the white Xbox Series S or Xbox Series S Digital Edition. This is another option on the cheaper side if you're looking for an affordable gift or spare pad.
UK price: was £59.99 now £45.99 at Amazon
Arguably the best saving on paper at a whopping 43% off, this might be the last chance you have all year to save nearly half price of this stunning green colorway.
UK price: £44.95 at TGC
We start to get a bit pricier now, but it's still very easy to recommend the cool Shock Blue at this $22 discount.
UK price: £47.95 at TGC
According to our data, it looks like this is a lowest-ever Amazon price for the Deep Pink Xbox Wireless Controller. I've got a soft spot for this one, and would probably pick it up myself if I lived in the US!
UK price: £52.99 at Argos
Another impressive discount, though this one has been up to 10 bucks cheaper in past months. Still, another awesome color choice for less if you'd prefer something spicier than Carbon Black or Robot White.
UK price: £44.95 at Amazon
Not quite as impressive a discount as some of the others, and we've seen it drop lower than this in the past, but I'll drop it here in case it's a color you've been particularly interested in.
UK price: £57.99 at Amazon
➡️ Read our full guide to the best Xbox controllers
1. Best overall:
Xbox Wireless Controller
2. Best budget:
8BitDo Pro 2
3. Best premium:
Razer Wolverine V3 Pro
4. Best wired:
GameSir Kaleid
