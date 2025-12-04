The Holiday season will soon be upon us, and you might already be thinking about Christmas gifts for yourself or the gamers in your life. To that end, you probably won't want to pass up Amazon's excellent Xbox Wireless Controller deals where you can currently save up to 43%.

The steepest discounts, unsurprisingly, come from the Carbon Black and Robot White controllers, currently at $39.99 (was $64.99) apiece. But you can still save a ton on some of those alternate color schemes, including the gorgeous Velocity Green model for just $39.99 (was $69.99) - a huge $30 saving! Meanwhile, the fan favorite Deep Pink has dropped to just $49 (was $69.99).

Xbox Wireless Controller deals aren't quite as stunning in the UK, but the Pulse Red variant is down to an impressive £44.95 (was £64.99) at Amazon. And the standard Carbon Black controller has dropped by 20% to £47.99 (was £59.99).

Check the full details in our deal blocks below.

Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller deals

