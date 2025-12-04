Xbox Wireless Controllers make surprisingly great stocking fillers, especially so with these Amazon discounts

Several colors are up to 43% off!

Xbox Wireless Controller deal
(Image credit: Future)

The Holiday season will soon be upon us, and you might already be thinking about Christmas gifts for yourself or the gamers in your life. To that end, you probably won't want to pass up Amazon's excellent Xbox Wireless Controller deals where you can currently save up to 43%.

Xbox Wireless Controller deals aren't quite as stunning in the UK, but the Pulse Red variant is down to an impressive £44.95 (was £64.99) at Amazon. And the standard Carbon Black controller has dropped by 20% to £47.99 (was £59.99).

Today's best Xbox Wireless Controller deals

Xbox Wireless Controller - Carbon Black
Save 38%
Xbox Wireless Controller - Carbon Black: was $64.99 now $39.99 at Amazon
It's not winning any awards in the looks department, but it's hard to go wrong with ol' reliable Carbon Black at this price. If you're just in need of a handy spare or a cheap gift for someone else, this'll do the job.

UK price: was £59.99 now £47.99 at Amazon

Xbox Wireless Controller - Robot White
Save 38%
Xbox Wireless Controller - Robot White: was $64.99 now $39.99 at Amazon
Another stalwart, typically paired with the white Xbox Series S or Xbox Series S Digital Edition. This is another option on the cheaper side if you're looking for an affordable gift or spare pad.

UK price: was £59.99 now £45.99 at Amazon

Xbox Wireless Controller - Velocity Green
Save 43%
Xbox Wireless Controller - Velocity Green: was $69.99 now $39.99 at Amazon
Arguably the best saving on paper at a whopping 43% off, this might be the last chance you have all year to save nearly half price of this stunning green colorway.

UK price: £44.95 at TGC

Xbox Wireless Controller - Shock Blue
Save 31%
Xbox Wireless Controller - Shock Blue: was $69.99 now $47.99 at Amazon
We start to get a bit pricier now, but it's still very easy to recommend the cool Shock Blue at this $22 discount.

UK price: £47.95 at TGC

Xbox Wireless Controller - Deep Pink
Save 30%
Xbox Wireless Controller - Deep Pink: was $69.99 now $49 at Amazon
According to our data, it looks like this is a lowest-ever Amazon price for the Deep Pink Xbox Wireless Controller. I've got a soft spot for this one, and would probably pick it up myself if I lived in the US!

UK price: £52.99 at Argos

Xbox Wireless Controller - Pulse Red
Save 30%
Xbox Wireless Controller - Pulse Red: was $69.99 now $49 at Amazon
Another impressive discount, though this one has been up to 10 bucks cheaper in past months. Still, another awesome color choice for less if you'd prefer something spicier than Carbon Black or Robot White.

UK price: £44.95 at Amazon

Xbox Wireless Controller - Electric Volt
Save 25%
Xbox Wireless Controller - Electric Volt: was $69.99 now $52.30 at Amazon
Not quite as impressive a discount as some of the others, and we've seen it drop lower than this in the past, but I'll drop it here in case it's a color you've been particularly interested in.

UK price: £57.99 at Amazon

white Xbox Wireless Controller
The best Xbox controllers

➡️ Read our full guide to the best Xbox controllers
1. Best overall:
Xbox Wireless Controller
2. Best budget:
8BitDo Pro 2
3. Best premium:
Razer Wolverine V3 Pro
4. Best wired:
GameSir Kaleid

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for over four years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

