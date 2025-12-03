MindsEye is available to try for free right now

That's thanks to a new starter pack version

It includes a selection of content from the critically panned game

Remember MindsEye? Once considered a potential Grand Theft Auto 6 competitor, the action third-person shooter from the imagination of former GTA producer Leslie Benzies launched back in June and was a resounding flop.

Panned by critics and the subject of many viral glitch compilation videos chuckled at by players, the game is comfortably one of the lowest rated titles of the year with its PlayStation 5 version sitting at a whopping 28 on Metacritic. Yes, that's out of 100.

With a peak Steam player count of just over 3,300 players it's almost certain that it hasn't performed up to expectations, a fact that likely contributed to widespread redundancies at developer Build a Rocket Boy.

In spite of this, the game has still been receiving post-launch updates. Today marks the release of a new free starter pack version, available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X and Series S that contains a little selection of activities to try.

Right now this includes the Robin Hood campaign mission, and 14 'Arcadia missions' in the world. The studio has said that the starter pack will be "updated regularly, offering new ways to play" so expect its exact contents to change over time.

It's a release model that publisher IO Interactive has already successfully employed with its Hitman World of Assassination game.

If you've been waiting for the chance to give MindsEye a go for yourself but, understandably, don't want to part with your hard earned cash then this is it.

Go on, you know you want to.

