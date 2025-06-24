Build A Rocket Boy confirms it has begun the redundancy process following MindsEye's disastrous launch

MindsEye 's disastrous launch has resulted in layoffs at developer Build A Rocket Boy

Sources told IGN that layoffs are expected to affect over 100 employees

Build A Rocket Boy has confirmed that the redundancy process has begun

Build A Rocket Boy has been hit with layoffs following MindsEye's disastrous launch.

The futuristic, single-player narrative game was released earlier this month for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, to an overwhelmingly poor reception.

From performance problems, bugs, and countless other technical issues, Mindseye's Steam page now sits at a 'Mostly Negative' rating with over 1840 user reviews, with Build A Rocket Boy promising fixes.

Now, two weeks after launch, sources tell IGN that the studio has begun the redundancy process amid the game's poor release, and layoffs are expected to affect over 100 employees.

An anonymous source told the publication that there's no word on how many people will be impacted, but that the standard 45-day consultation process started on June 23, which is triggered when an employer proposes 100 or more redundancies within 90 days in the UK.

It's understood that Build A Rocket Boy has roughly 300 UK employees currently working at the studio, and around 200 abroad.

"We can confirm that we have had to make the painful decision to notify our hardworking team of some internal changes at Build A Rocket Boy," the studio has now confirmed in a statement to IGN.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"While we are working to reassign roles for as many of those impacted by these changes as possible, sadly we are initiating a formal consultation process that may result in redundancies. This decision has not been made lightly, and we are committed to handling this process with transparency, fairness, and respect for all employees. We will provide further details to the team over the coming weeks."

"The launch of MindsEye has been a significant milestone for Build A Rocket Boy, but we know that we still have a lot more to do to grow our community in the coming years. The challenges we’ve faced have only strengthened our resolve and, while we are deeply saddened by today’s decision and thankful to our incredible team, this shift allows us to focus on delivering ongoing updates and performance optimization for MindsEye, while also ensuring the long-term success of Build A Rocket Boy’s future ambitions."

The studio has previously confirmed that it has post-launch plans "already in motion" for the game and that players can expect more updates and refinements "coming shortly after release".

It also said it had plans to support the game for years, but hasn't revealed its roadmap just yet.