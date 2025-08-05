Nintendo reveals that the next IndieWorld Showcase will air this week – here's how and when to tune in
- A new IndieWorld Showcase has been announced for August 7
- The livestream will be 15 minutes long and feature new announcements and updates on indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2
- A new IndieWorld Showcase could mean a potential Hollow Knight: Silksong appearance
Nintendo has announced a new IndieWorld Showcase scheduled for this week, meaning a potential look at a host of new indie games and perhaps even a release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong.
The next IndieWorld Showcase will air on August 7 at 6am PT / 9AM et / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST and can be watched on Nintendo's official YouTube and Twitch channels.
The livestream will be roughly 15 minutes long and consist of "new announcements and updates on indie games coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch."
Like with every IndieWorld Showcase, we can't be sure which indie studios will announce their games, but there is one game everyone and their mother wants to see.
Hollow Knight: Silksong fans have been waiting a long time for Team Cherry to finally provide an update on the game.
It was first announced in 2019 and has made appearances at several live presentations throughout the past few years.
The sequel made a reappearance during the Nintendo Switch 2 showcase back in April (very briefly), along with confirmation of a 2025 release window, but there is still no specific release date.
We also know that the game will be released for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2.
