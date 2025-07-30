The next Nintendo Direct has been announced – here's when and where you can watch it

A Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase has just been announced

You can tune in on July 31

The showcase will be 25 minutes long and feature third-party Switch 2 releases

Nintendo has officially announced the next Nintendo Direct showcase. And in typical fashion, there's not long to wait until we can watch it live. The company usually announces Nintendo Directs just a day or two before they go live, and that's no different here.

Announced via Nintendo's social channels, the next Nintendo Direct is taking place on July 31, 2025 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST / 3pm CEST. You'll be able to watch the presentation live as it happens over at Nintendo's regional YouTube channels.

The presentation is due to last around 25 minutes, which is to be expected for a more focused partner showcase. There are still plenty of Nintendo Switch 2 games we're waiting for more details on throughout the rest of this year and next, though these will likely be reserved for a larger first-party Direct.

Join us for a #NintendoDirect Partner Showcase tomorrow, July 31, at 6am PT! Tune in for roughly 25 minutes of information on upcoming #NintendoSwitch2 and #NintendoSwitch games from our publishing partners. Watch here: https://t.co/PvBBmmxGTI pic.twitter.com/8hJBngwXHwJuly 30, 2025

Games we're looking forward to hearing more about include Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Drag x Drive, Kirby Air Riders, and FromSoftware's The Duskbloods. All except The Duskbloods are slated to release this year, with the multiplayer Bloodborne-like arriving in 2026. Also keep in mind that this is a Partner Direct, meaning Nintendo's first-party titles are less likely to be featured here.

