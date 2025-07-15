A new Nintendo Direct is reportedly scheduled for this month – here's what to expect and our predictions for the rumored broadcast
Will we finally get a Metroid Prime 4: Beyond release date?
- A new Nintendo Direct is reportedly scheduled for the last week of July
- The broadcast is claimed to air once Donkey Kong Bananza releases
- Potential appearances could include Metroid Prime 4: Beyond and Kirby Air Riders
The next Nintendo Direct broadcast is reportedly scheduled for later this month.
That's according to YouTuber Nate the Hate, who claimed in his latest podcast episode (via NintendoLife) that the new Direct will air at the end of the month after Donkey Kong Bananza releases exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2 on July 17.
"What I have been told... There is a Direct this month, so the month of July. But that Direct will not take place until after Donkey Kong Bananza releases," the YouTuber said. "Beyond that, I have no additional information. I do not have information as to the exact timing at this point."
Nate the Hate speculated that the showcase could occur during the last week of July, believing Nintendo could want to avoid clashing with its three-month earnings release, which is set to happen on August 1, 2025.
As to what this Nintendo Direct will feature, we can't be sure just yet, but considering this would be the second broadcast post-the Switch 2's release, we're expecting new information on upcoming releases.
Those releases would include Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, which still doesn't have a launch date, and Switch 2 exclusive Kirby Air Riders, which was confirmed in April to be arriving in 2025.
It may be too early, but I'd personally love to see another teaser trailer for FromSoftware's next multiplayer game, The Duskbloods, another Switch 2 exclusive set for a 2026 release.
Beyond a supposed Nintendo Direct this month, fans can look forward to the next Pokémon Presents, which airs on July 22 and will offer a new look at Pokémon Legends: Z-A.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
