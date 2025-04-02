Kirby Air Riders announced at the Switch 2 Direct as Nintendo throws in another racing game to the mix

Kirby Air Riders has been revealed at the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Showcase

The game is launching exclusively on the Switch 2 in 2025

The racing spin-off will be directed by Kirby and Smash Bros. Masahiro Sakurai

Nintendo has announced Kirby Air Riders, a new racing game coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in 2025.

The return of Kirby was revealed during the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct with a charming trailer showing the adorable pink blob soaring through the skies on a motorized star.

Although there wasn't gameplay footage, Kirby can be seen racing against a few other characters in their unique-looking vehicles through a vibrant race track.

According to Nintendo, Kirby Air Riders will be directed by Kirby and Smash Bros. creator Masahiro Sakurai and is a racing game spinoff of the original Kirby Air Ride that was originally released on GameCube over 20 years ago.

Kirby Air Riders – Nintendo Direct | Nintendo Switch 2 - YouTube Watch On

Kirby Air Riders is a Switch 2 exclusive and you won't have to wait long to get your hands on the console, as Nintendo has finally announced that it will be launching on June 5, 2025.

Although pricing details weren't revealed during the broadcast, it was later revealed that preorders open on April 8, and the console will cost you $449.99 / £395.99.

The Direct also saw the return of Donkey Kong in a new 3D platformer, Donkey Kong Bananza, which is launching exclusively on the Switch 2 on July 17, 2025, as well as the reveal of Mario Kart World, another exclusive launching the same day as the Switch 2.

