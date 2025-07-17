The Sonic Racing: Crossworlds Switch 2 physical release arrives in 2026

The full game will be included on the cartridge, seemingly dodging Nintendo's divisive game-key card system

A car customization trailer has also been published to YouTube

Some good news from Sega today as the publisher confirmed that the physical Nintendo Switch 2 version of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will have the full game on cartridge.

If you're unsure as to why exactly that's positive, it means that Sega is seemingly side-stepping Nintendo's controversial (and honestly extremely pointless) game-key card system that effectively makes a game a glorified digital download.

Announced via a press email received by TechRadar Gaming, you will unfortunately have to wait a bit longer for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds' physical release, as it's currently set to launch in "early 2026." A Switch 2 upgrade pack will also be made available for those who purchase the original Switch version, with which all "content and progress will carry over to Nintendo Switch 2."

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds - Customization & Gadgets Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Sega has also released a new Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds trailer, which you can view above. The trailer focuses on the game's car customization and equippable gadgets that can help give you an edge in each race.

Sega has confirmed that CrossWorlds will feature more than 40 vehicles, over 70 gadgets, and "100+ vehicle parts and decals," so players should have no trouble finding a favorite driver and kitting their vehicle out with all manner of creative styles and liveries.

The Extreme Gear boards, returning from the Sonic Riders series, also appear to be fully customizable. Furthermore, customizations do seem to have an effect on your car's stats, including speed, acceleration and handling.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds launches on September 25, 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, Switch 2 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Once again, those hoping for the physical Switch 2 release will still need to wait until early 2026.

