Wix introduces a new tool to optimize sites for AI

Wix introduced AI Visibility Overview

The tool is designed to help with Generative Engine Optimization

Sites can monitor and manage how AI mentions them in responses

Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) has flipped the script on virtually all informational and affiliate websites. With AI overviews displayed directly in search engine results, fewer people are clicking links and are just getting their answers directly from AI.

It’s a seismic shift that’s causing headaches throughout the industry, but Wix seems to have a solution.

One of the best website builder platforms around just launched AI Visibility Overview, a new AI optimization solution designed to help websites reposition themselves in this new normal. The tool allows users to “understand, monitor, and actively improve” on how their websites and brands appear in AI responses.

With AI Visibility Overview, users will be able to track how often their website is cited by AI platforms, and add/remove questions to better reflect their businesses. They will also be able to monitor brand sentiment in LLMs, and benchmark visibility and competitive context. By comparing AI visibility performance to competitors, users can better understand how their visibility stacks up against industry peers, identifying growth opportunities and discovering other sources being cited in similar contexts.

"Generative Engine Optimization"

Finally, AI Visibility Overview allows users to measure AI-driven traffic and query volume, gaining critical insight into how much traffic is being driven from AI platforms and how frequently people ask AI about certain brands and services.

Wix calls it “Generative Engine Optimization” initiative - or GEO.

“GEO is SEO for the AI era, providing users an all‑new level of search visibility,” said Doreen Weissfelner, Head of Analytics at Wix. “We are empowering users to bring AI search into focus by giving them information on how their sites are being cited, perceived and surfaced by leading AI-platforms. Just as we’ve supported our users in optimizing for traditional search engines, we’re now equipping them to navigate and succeed in an AI-driven landscape. With the AI Visibility Overview, businesses can finally see how they’re being represented - and take steps to increase visibility, influence perception, and drive real outcomes”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wix claims to be the first CMS to offer this kind of AI visibility natively, hoping to set a new benchmark for AI search optimization tools within website platforms.