Alibaba and Wix join forces, promise great things for SMBs
New partnership fuses the wholesale ecosystem with website building
- Wix and Alibaba are fusing services
- Wix users get to easily tap into Alibaba’s B2B marketplace
- Alibaba users get to build great-looking storefronts easily
Alibaba and Wix have announced a new partnership, which will see customers of both platforms benefit from the other's features and services.
In a press release shared with TechRadar Pro, the two companies said the collaboration will fuse Alibaba’s wholesale ecosystem with Wix’s website builder and ecommerce infrastructure.
Under the deal, Wix merchants will get access to Alibaba’s B2B marketplace by simply downloading the Alibaba Seller App through the Wix Marketplace. Among other things, this will allow them to become Global Gold Suppliers, connecting directly with millions of verified global buyers.
At the same time, Alibaba’s sellers get to build branded B2B and D2C storefronts using Wix’s AI-powered solutions. Through the partnership, they will be able to use Wix’s ecommerce automation solutions, as well as built-in marketing, simplifying brand identity development and reaching a global audience - easily.
Win-win
The partnership centers around three key initiatives - seller App Integration for easy onboarding and cross-platform product syncing, curated sourcing from Alibaba.com's wholesale marketplace, tailored for Wix merchants, and access to Wix's AI suite for Alibaba.com sellers to quickly build and scale their digital storefronts.
Executives from both companies framed the move as a win for small businesses navigating the complexities of global trade.
“Our partnership with Wix simplifies the complexities of international trade,” said Kuo Zhang, President of Alibaba.com, “offering small businesses streamlined solutions for sourcing, selling, and expanding their global reach.”
For Nir Zohar, President of Wix, the move “opens powerful new opportunities for our users to tap into international wholesale markets, while also giving Alibaba.com merchants the ability to create stronger, more direct connections with their customers.”
The rollout will be phased, the two companies said in the press release, with a number of features and enhancements already planned for the future. Among them are AI-powered product discovery, automated onboarding processes, and intelligent product-matching tools.
