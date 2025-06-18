Wix jumps on the vibe coding bandwagon with a new acquisition

Wix announced buying Base44

Base44 is a popular low code/no code platform powered by AI

It will remain a separate entity

Wix.com, one of the best website builders in the world, is jumping on the vibe coding bandwagon with the acquisition of Base44.

This morning, the company shared a press release with TechRadar Pro, in which it announced its purchase of the AI-powered platform that “enables anyone to create fully functional, custom software solutions and applications using natural language, without the need for traditional coding.”

Wix bought Base44 for $80 million, and agreed to possibly pay even more through 2029, depending on how well Base44 performs. It did not detail which metrics it will be tracking in that respect.

Base44 will not be merged into Wix but will instead remain a distinct product and business, the company confirmed. It doesn’t expect the acquisition to be felt in its 2025 bookings and revenue, too. “We expect to incur approximately $25 million in retention bonus payments paid to Base44 employees in 2025 as part of the above initial consideration paid on the transaction, which will be excluded from non-GAAP and free cash flow (FCF) results,” the press release reads.

According to Similarlabs, Base44 has more than 40,000 users, making it a rather popular solution among web app builders, particularly those looking to bypass conventional development hurdles. It comes with built-in services like database management, user authentication, email, analytics, storage, hosting, and even domain/DNS setup. It has a drag-and-drop interface, as of recently also supported by a conversational AI chatbot.

AI galore

In recent times, Wix has been aggressively adding Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) across its suite of products and solutions. In December 2024, it demonstrated AI Site-Chat, a feature designed to serve as a virtual agent for customers. In January 2025, it released Business Launcher, an AI-powered tool designed to help entrepreneurs create new business initiatives, from concept to execution, and a few months later, in May, it introduced the Wix Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, which enables users to generate code through AI assistants such as Claude, Cursor, and Windsurf.

“This acquisition marks a pivotal milestone in Wix’s commitment to transforming creation online,” said Avishai Abrahami, CEO and Co-founder of Wix. “Maor and his team at Base44 bring cutting-edge technology, strong market penetration, and visionary leadership that seamlessly align with Wix’s dedication to enabling users at all levels of expertise to express their intent while intelligent agents manage execution. "

For Maor Shlomo, CEO of Base44, there isn’t a better fit than Wix.

“Wix is probably the only company that can help Base44 achieve the scale and distribution it needs while maintaining, if not accelerating, our product velocity," he said. “Our market is massive. It has the potential to replace entire software categories by enabling people to create software instead of buying it. Wix’s DNA – its customer obsession, innovation, and speed – perfectly aligns with ours, and its scale will catapult Base44 forward at exactly the right time.”

You can read this insightful blog post from Avishai Abrahami to learn more about the acquisition and Wix's AI vision.

Owain Williams Editor - Website Builders Owain is the website builder expert at TechRadar. He has spent countless hours reviewing website builders, live blogging and speaking at website builder events, and interviewing key executives from the biggest website builders including Wix, Squarespace, Hostinger, GoDaddy, and Webflow.

Given all the buzz around vibe coding, I was expecting Wix to jump into the space in some way, shape, or form in the coming months.

Although the world's biggest website builder isn't the first through the 'vibe' party door, Hostinger launched its own vibe coding platform called 'Horizons' back in February of this year, that doesn't mean it is behind. By acquiring Base44, Wix has skipped a stage of major development, helping it unlock an industry leading product without having to go through the often problematic early iterations.

Given Wix's commitment to becoming an all-in-one platform for businesses, I am surprised by the decision not to integrate Base44 into the Wix platform. I asked Wix if you would need a separate membership for Base44 - you will - although there is currently a free plan available so you can give it a go without having to pay for yet another subscription.

The press release didn't mention any plans to add the Base44 platform to Wix, I suspect that may be in the pipeline, but when that might be is unclear.