Best AI tools

It goes without saying that technology is taking over the world, and artificial intelligence is a big part of it. Big businesses and small brands alike are realizing the power of AI and leveraging it because it makes work easier, boosts productivity, and helps enhance client and customer experience and satisfaction.

It works when you install software or applications in your system, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to do tasks that would otherwise require humans, such as learning, reasoning, solving problems, making decisions, and natural language processing.

Some common examples of AI software are chatbots, virtual assistants, recommendation engines, image and speech recognition software, and predictive analytics tools. There are many of these in the industry and if you are wondering where to start, this article explores the ten best overall artificial intelligence software.

Common features of AI software

Before we get into the nitty-gritty of this article, what exactly are you looking for in AI software? What features are you interested in?

Artificial intelligence software features can vary widely depending on the application and the specific technology they use. Here are some general features and variations that you can expect.

Machine learning algorithms are basically what make artificial intelligence work the way it does. They often use machine learning algorithms to analyze and learn from data to identify patterns, make predictions, and improve performance over time.

Natural language processing (NLP) is the ability to analyze and understand human language using NLP techniques that allow the software to communicate with users through text or speech, and process and analyze large amounts of data.

Computer vision is AI software that involves image or video analysis and is often used to identify and classify objects, recognize patterns, and detect anomalies.

Big data processing is an AI software variation that processes and analyzes large amounts of data to make accurate predictions and recommendations. This requires powerful computing resources and efficient algorithms for processing and analyzing data.

Most AI software is designed to make decisions and recommendations based on data analysis. Decision-making algorithms use techniques such as decision trees, neural networks, or reinforcement learning to identify the best course of action.

To perform specific tasks, AI software programs need to integrate with other systems and apps, such as databases, cloud platforms, or IoT devices, which require robust integration tools for smooth communication and data transfer between the systems.

Top 10 overall AI software

Various AI software help in a myriad of fields. Check out this AI software and where they are best applied.

TensorFlow

(Image credit: TensorFlow)

TensorFlow (opens in new tab) is easy to use, flexible, and scalable, making it the perfect option for newbies in machine learning. It has an amazing framework that can help you easily learn and understand how different machine-learning models work.

It also supports a wide range of tasks including deep learning, neural networks, and natural language processing, and is widely used in industries such as healthcare, finance, and transportation, among others.

The software is designed to work and optimize performance with both CPUs and GPUs and allows developers to build models using a variety of techniques such as deep neural networks, convolutional neural networks, and recurrent neural networks.

It provides a wide range of functions for building and training models, including tools for data processing, visualization, and debugging, as well as high-level APIs that allow users to quickly build and test them. TensorFlow is free to use.

Cortana

(Image credit: Cortana)

Cortana (opens in new tab) is a virtual assistant software for people who use Windows and Microsoft suite of productivity tools, such as Outlook, OneNote, and Office 365, as it can integrate with these applications to provide a more seamless experience.

It was developed by Microsoft, primarily for the Windows operating system, and can be used on PCs, smartphones, and Xbox One consoles. It offers a wide range of features, including voice-activated commands, calendar management, reminders, and search capabilities.

One of the unique features of Cortana is its ability to personalize its responses and suggestions based on a user's preferences and history. For example, Cortana can learn a user's favorite sports team or news topics and provide updates and information accordingly.

While Cortana is a standalone assistant, Microsoft has announced plans to discontinue it as independent software. Instead, users can expect it to be integrated into other Microsoft products, such as the Windows 10 operating system and the Microsoft Teams collaboration platform.

Whatever the case, Cortana is a useful and innovative virtual assistant software that you can rely on to make your work easier. Cortana is free to use.

Google Assistant

(Image credit: Google Assistant)

Google Assistant (opens in new tab) is a great tool for people who are looking for a convenient way to interact with their smart devices without necessarily having to use their hands. It can be particularly helpful for people with disabilities or limited mobility, as well as those who are busy and need to multitask.

Some tasks the software can help you with include setting reminders, sending messages, making phone calls, playing music, and controlling smart home devices. It can also provide personalized recommendations, weather updates, news briefings, and other useful information based on your preferences and habits.

One of the advantages of Google Assistant is that you can use it on various devices including smart speakers and smart displays. Its integration with other Google services makes it incredible and convenient too. Here is a comprehensive list of all of the phones and devices you can use Google AI on (opens in new tab).

You can use Google Assistant to search the internet, check your Gmail or Google Calendar, and access Google Maps for navigation. Google Assistant also supports third-party apps and services, such as Uber and Spotify, which can be used through voice commands. Google Assistant is free to use with a Google account.

Microsoft Azure

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft Azure (opens in new tab) is a cloud computing platform designed for individuals and organizations looking to build and deploy artificial intelligence and machine learning applications. It provides a wide range of features and tools to enable developers to build intelligent applications.

Azure Machine Learning allows developers to build, deploy, and manage machine learning models at scale. It provides various tools and features to create and train models, as well as to deploy them to various platforms.

The Azure Cognitive Services offer pre-built APIs that developers can use to add intelligent features to their applications, such as speech and image recognition, language understanding, and sentiment analysis.

It also offers Azure Bot Service, a function that enables developers to build, test, and deploy intelligent bots that can communicate with users through various channels such as web, mobile, and messaging platforms.

Other features the software offers are Azure Databricks which provides a fast, easy, and collaborative Apache Spark-based analytics platform that allows developers to build and scale big data applications, and Azure Search feature that provides an API to add search capabilities to applications using AI-powered algorithms, such as natural language processing.

Azure AI provides a whole suite of comprehensive services that helps developers build intelligent applications quickly and easily. You can get a free account that provides over 25 services. If you want an upgrade then you will have to pay for their advanced features or go with their pay-as-you-go model.

Salesforce Einstein

(Image credit: Salesforce)

Salesforce Einstein (opens in new tab) is a powerful software that can help businesses gain insights into customer behavior, automate routine tasks, and make data-driven decisions. The tool uses machine learning algorithms to provide predictive analytics, natural language processing, and other AI capabilities to Salesforce's customer relationship management (CRM) software.

It offers functions such as Predictive Analytics, which can help you analyze customer data and gain insights into your customer behavior. For example, it can use machine learning algorithms to predict which customers are most likely to make a purchase or which leads are most likely to convert to customers.

The software’s Natural Language Processing feature helps in analyzing customer interactions and automatically classifies customer feedback. This can help you quickly identify and address your customer’s concerns.

Other features are automated tasks and personalization, which can help enhance productivity and customer satisfaction by personalizing customer interactions and automating routine tasks such as data entry or lead qualification.

As a potential disadvantage, Salesforce Einstein may require more time and resources to implement and maintain or be difficult to use for some users. You get a 30-day free trial after which you can contact the company for custom pricing. They use the pay-per-feature model.

IBM Watson

(Image credit: IBM Watson)

A suite of AI tools and services that can be used to build chatbots, analyze data, and automate business processes. IBM Watson (opens in new tab) is particularly good for natural language processing.

The software is primarily designed for professionals who want to process and analyze large volumes of unstructured data, using natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) algorithms. This data may be text, images, audio, and more.

Apart from Natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning, other features of IBM Watson are cognitive computing and data visualization that enables it to simulate human thought processes, analyze complex problems, and generate insights that would be difficult for humans to discover.

It also provides tools for creating interactive visualizations of data, making it easier to identify patterns and trends in large datasets.

Some applications IBM Watson has been used in include healthcare, finance, marketing, and customer service among others.

There are three pricing plans you can choose from. The Lite plan is free, Plus plan starts at $140/ month, and the enterprise plan is custom.

H2O.ai

(Image credit: H2O)

Founded a decade ago (2012), H2O.ai (opens in new tab) is a software company that provides a range of machine learning platforms and solutions for businesses. Because of its many services and features, it has become a favorite to many, for building machine learning algorithms such as generalized linear modeling, deep learning, and gradient boosting.

The platform has a friendly user interface, making it easy to use even for those who are not tech-savvy. It has an intuitive interface and straightforward workflows that make it easy to build, train, and deploy machine learning models.

It is also highly scalable and capable of handling large datasets and complex modeling tasks with ease, making them well-suited for enterprise-level applications.

When it comes to performance, H2O.ai's platforms are highly optimized. They offer efficient algorithms and distributed computing capabilities that enable fast model training and inference.

Community support is top-notch as they have built a large and active community of users, developers, and contributors who provide support, share best practices, and contribute to the development of new features and capabilities.

Overall, if you're looking for a powerful and flexible machine-learning platform for your business, H2O.ai is definitely worth considering. Just keep in mind that it's important to carefully evaluate your needs and goals before making a decision. As a new user, you get a 90-day free trial after which you'll be charged on a per-feature basis. You will need to contact the company for custom pricing.

Infosys Nia

(Image credit: Infosys)

Infosys Nia (opens in new tab) is the best AI-powered cloud-based platform solution for businesses who need help with organizations, data collection, automation, and streamlining their business processes. It uses advanced technologies such as machine learning, cognitive automation, and advanced analytics to help organizations drive better business outcomes.

The platform provides a range of features and capabilities, including natural language processing, image recognition, and predictive analytics, that help organizations unlock new business opportunities and drive growth.

It offers advanced NLP capabilities that enable it to understand and interpret human language, including text and speech, robotic process automation capabilities that can automate repetitive, rule-based tasks to help increase operational efficiency, and virtual agents that can interact with users and help them with their queries, hence reducing the need for human intervention.

Other features you get by using the Infosys Nia platform are chatbots, knowledge management functionalities, and data integration. These help the business store and manage information efficiently, connect and integrate data from multiple sources, and provide users with an excellent experience.

Infosys Nia uses a per-feature pricing model. Contact the company for custom pricing.

OpenAI Gym

(Image credit: OpenAI)

Looking for a toolkit for creating learning algorithms and building intelligent agents that learn to interact with environments? OpenAI Gym (opens in new tab) is definitely your best option.

The platform provides a range of features and capabilities including standardized and customization environments, reinforcement learning algorithms, and visualization tools to help researchers test and benchmark their algorithms consistently and easily reproducibly.

It is an easy-to-use API that offers intuitive interfaces, extensive documentation, and a large community of users and contributors, making it easy to get started and find help when needed.

The standardized and customizable environments allow users to easily compare different reinforcement learning algorithms on the same set of environments, helping them accelerate progress in the field by making it easier to identify the most effective approaches. OpenAI Gym is a free open-source software.

PyTorch

(Image credit: PyTorch )

PyTorch (opens in new tab) is an open-source machine learning library that is widely used by researchers and developers alike for building deep learning models. It was developed by Facebook's AI Research team (FAIR) and has gained immense popularity due to its ease of use and flexibility.

It has a Pythonic API that has made it easy to learn, making it popular among developers who are new to machine learning. The strong community support of developers who contribute and provide support to the library and other users has also contributed to its popularity with newbies.

Another feature is its easy and seamless integration with other Python libraries such as NumPy, SciPy, and Pandas, which has made it easy to preprocess data and analyze results.

Some common applications and uses of PyTorch include computer vision, natural language processing (NLP), and speech recognition, used for a variety of tasks, such as image classification, object detection, machine translation, and text generation. PyTorch is a free open-source software.

General AI software applications

Some of the most common AI applications include NLP, image and video detention, predictive analytics, robotics, virtual assistants, and gaming.

As mentioned previously, Natural Language Processing is a branch of Artificial Intelligence that enables computers to understand, interpret, and generate human language. It is applied in language translation, sentiment analysis, chatbots, and more.

Some AI algorithms are trained to recognize objects, faces, and scenes in images and videos. Image and video recognition are applied in security surveillance, self-driving cars, and medical imaging among others.

Additionally, predictive analytics uses machine learning algorithms to analyze data and make predictions about future outcomes. This software is used in fraud detection, credit scoring, supply chain management, and more.

Moreover, robotics is a field that combines AI with mechanical engineering to create machines that can perform tasks autonomously. Some places robotics is used are in manufacturing, healthcare, and space exploration.

Virtual assistants, such as Siri and Alexa, are used in applications like home automation and personal productivity. They use natural language processing and machine learning algorithms to understand and respond to user requests.

Game developers use AI technology in video games, casino gaming, and other gaming applications to create intelligent opponents that can adapt and learn from their environment.

AI is out of the box

AI software is for everyone and can be applied in all industries. Whether you are into machine learning for personal gains, are running an individual brand or a small business, or even in big enterprises and organizations, they help increase productivity and workflows, and enhance great communication and customer experiences.

The best part of it is that most of them are free and easy to use. All you need to do is sign up and you are ready to get started. You can also easily get all the help you need. If you are a little more advanced, most of them are pretty affordable as seen in this article.

Best AI voice generators

AI voice generators are a technology that uses artificial intelligence to create voices that sound like real people. They are used in various applications such as text-to-speech (TTS) systems, voice assistants, virtual agents, audiobooks, podcasts, and more.

This software uses techniques like deep learning and other machine learning technology, to analyze and learn from multiple audio data and create a natural-sounding synthetic voice like that of a real person. Some of them are even able to mimic the nuances of human speech such as emphasis, tone, and intonation.

In some cases, AI voice generators are used to improve accessibility for individuals with visual impairments, enhance the user experience of digital products, and streamline workflows in industries like healthcare and finance.

How it works

AI voice generators learn and mimic characteristics of human speech using deep learning models, such as Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) and Variational Autoencoders (VAEs). These models are trained on large datasets of human speech recordings, and they learn to identify and reproduce the patterns and nuances of human speech, such as tone, inflection, and accent.

How these models work is that they start by breaking down the speech recordings into smaller units such as words. They then reassemble them in a way that creates a realistic-sounding voice. In text-to-speech (TTS) technology, text input is transformed into speech by mapping the written words to their corresponding sounds.

Once the model has been trained on the dataset, it can generate new speech samples by predicting the appropriate output for a given input sequence. The quality of the generated speech depends on the size and quality of the training dataset, as well as the complexity of the model used.

Play.ht

(Image credit: Play.ht )

Play.ht (opens in new tab) is a text-to-speech (TTS) service that allows users to convert written text into realistic-sounding audio. The software offers a range of options for users, including male voices, female voices, and multiple languages.

One of the main advantages of Play.ht is its ease of use. All you need to do is simply copy and paste your written text into the platform, select the voice and the language you want, and the tool will generate your desired audio for you. You also get a variety of customization options, such as the ability to adjust the speed and pitch of the voice.

Another benefit of Play.ht is its range of pricing plans to suit different needs and budgets, hosting a variety of premium plans and payment options. They offer pay-as-you-go options as well as monthly subscriptions. Additionally, Play.ht offers a free plan with a 5,000-word limit. Premium plans start at $39.25/ month or $29.25/ month billed yearly

However, note that the service may not be suitable for users who require highly specialized voices. If you need strong regional accents or unique speech patterns this might not be your suitable option.

While the voices are generally of high quality, they may sound robotic and unnatural sometimes, especially when speaking longer pieces of text.

Play.ht is useful, efficient, and cost-effective for users who need to convert text to audio fast and easily, but it may not be the best choice for all users. It all comes down to your specific needs and requirements.

Synthesia

(Image credit: Synthesia)

Synthesia (opens in new tab) is a technology company that offers multiple services in its niche. It is popularly known for its video generation feature that uses AI to generate realistic-looking videos of people speaking different languages. They also offer AI voice generator that uses text-to-speech technology to convert text to spoken words.

Synthesia offers 120 plus languages and accents in an easy-to-use video and audio creation tool. They offer great customer support, and one free project for new users. Premium service starts at $30/ month.

You can use this for various applications, including e-learning and educational videos, audiobook narration, automated voice responses, and voiceovers for videos and podcasts. The Synthesia voice generator is a powerful tool that can help you save time and effort in creating high-quality audio and video content.

Amazon Polly

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Polly (opens in new tab) is a cloud-based text-to-speech (TTS) service developed by Amazon Web Services (AWS). It offers a wide range of features, especially for developers, allowing them to add natural sounds to their apps and other projects.

The service is user-friendly for users who are not tech-savvy. You get a range of options for languages and voices, and you can easily convert your written texts to speech.

The text-to-speech service uses advanced deep learning technologies to convert text into human-like sounds and allows developers to add speech capabilities to their applications and software. You also get customizable pronunciation and intonation to create a natural-sounding output.

Some applications of Amazon Polly include voice-enabled news readers, text-to-speech book readers, and voice user interfaces for IoT devices. You get to use it to generate audio files for podcasts, videos, and other multimedia content too.

The service is also quite transparent and cost-effective as it charges per character of text converted to speech, with no minimum fees or upfront costs. This means you only pay for what you use, making it an affordable option, especially for small-scale projects. Amazon Polly offers a generous free tier, with up to 5 million characters per month for your first year. It uses a pay-as-you-go model (you only get billed monthly for the number of texts you process).

Murf.ai

(Image credit: Murf.ai)

Murfai.ai (opens in new tab) is by far one of the most popular AI voice generators. Their AI-powered voice technology can create realistic voices that sound like real humans, with intonation, pronunciation, and emotions that are similar to those of a human speaker.

Users can generate voices in a wide range of languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese, and more. They also offer different accents for each language, allowing users to select the one that suits their projects.

Customization features include adjusting the voice speed, pitch, and volume to suit your specific needs, and the option to choose between male and female voices, which can add more versatility to your projects.

Like most of its alternatives, Murf.ai offers a pay-per-use model, which means that you only pay for the number of characters you need to convert to speech. You also get a free trial with 5,000 characters, to get you started with the software and allow you to test the service before committing to a plan. Murf.ai starts at $29/month or $19/ month if billed yearly.

Google Cloud Text-to-Speech

(Image credit: Google)

Google Cloud Text-to-Speech (opens in new tab) is similar to Amazon Polly, as both were created with developers in mind. The service is provided by the Google Cloud Platform and allows developers to synthesize natural-sounding speech from text.

Users can convert text into audio files, which they can then use in various applications, such as virtual assistants, chatbots, and audiobooks. The service supports a wide range of languages and voices, as well as multiple accents and genders.

To get started, you first need to create a Google Cloud Platform account and set up your project. You can then use the Text-to-Speech API to input text and receive audio. You can adjust and customize the voices in terms of pitch, speaking rate, and volume, depending on your needs.

The simple integration also comes in handy when you need to work with other platforms. You can easily integrate into various applications and platforms using APIs, making it easy to add text-to-speech functionality to your other projects.

Fliki.ai

(Image credit: Fliki.ai)

Fliki.ai (opens in new tab) uses natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) algorithms to help writers, marketers, and content creators generate high-quality content quickly and efficiently. You can use it to generate blog posts, social media posts, product descriptions, and other types of content in a matter of seconds.

The platform offers a range of features, including the ability to customize the tone and style of the generated speech, optimize it for search engines, and integrate it with various content management systems (CMS) and social media platforms. Fliki.ai offers 900 different voices in over 75 languages with over 100 original dialects.

It is user-friendly, and you can easily turn your text into speech and generate multimedia videos fast and easily. Other applications of the software include generating high-quality audiobooks, documentaries, narration, podcasts, voice assistants, YouTube voiceovers, and more.

One of the reasons why content creators and marketers love Fliki.ai is that it can save time and resources by automating the content creation process, allowing users to focus on other essential tasks. It also helps ensure consistency and quality in the content produced.

Fliki.ai is super affordable, starting at $8/month, with a free trial that includes up to 5 minutes of audio and/or video per month.

Lovo.ai

(Image credit: Lovo.ai)

Lovo.ai (opens in new tab) is a text-to-speech (TTS) software that provides AI-generated voices in multiple languages and accents. It uses advanced deep-learning technology to produce natural-sounding voices with expressiveness and emotion. You can use it to create custom voiceovers for a variety of applications, including podcasts, e-learning courses, videos, and virtual assistants.

With the range of customization options provided, users can adjust the tone, speed, and emphasis of the generated voice to suit their needs.

Lovo.ai's voice generator has received numerous positive reviews from real-time users and industry experts for its quality and versatility. Keep in mind that performance may vary depending on the specific input data. Make use of their 14-day free trial to determine whether you would like to invest in it. Lovo.ai’s service starts at $25/month billed or $19/month if billed yearly.

Resemble.ai

(Image credit: Resemble.ai)

Resemble.ai (opens in new tab) uses deep learning technology to analyze and learn from human speech patterns and generate synthetic voices that sound like the original speaker. This technology can be used in different applications, including voiceovers for YouTube videos, virtual assistants, chatbots, and personalized audio messages.

Users also get a range of customization options, allowing them to adjust the pitch, tone, and emphasis of the voices, and add background noises as well as other audio effects. The platform provides a simple and user-friendly interface for creating and managing projects and offers integration with other popular software.

Besides text-to-speech, other functionalities include Voice Cloning, which allows you to create custom digital voice clones to mimic the voice of real people. You can use these voice clones for voiceovers, automated voice response systems, and chatbots.

Voice Transformation allows users to change the pitch, tone, and speed of a recorded voice. This feature can create unique and customized voices for various applications. The Audio Generation feature allows you to generate realistic sounds and noises, such as footsteps, raindrops, and animal sounds. This is mostly used to enhance the audio experience of games, films, and other multimedia content.

Another useful feature the service offer is Voice Analytics. This allows you to analyze the quality and characteristics of recorded voices. You can use it to measure voice clarity, emotion, and sentiment. It works well in applications such as call centers and customer service. Resemble.ai offers a pay-per-use model for custom voices, starting at $0.006 per second.

iSpeech

(Image credit: iSpeech)

iSpeech (opens in new tab) uses AI to generate lifelike speeches. The software offers a wide range of voices to choose from and allows multiple customizations. This includes male voices, female voices, different accents, various languages, and the ability to adjust the pitch, speed, and tone of the generated speech to match your preferences. You also get the option to convert text to speech in real time.

The software is great for a variety of applications, including creating audiobooks, podcasts, and videos, and makes a great option for businesses, educators, content creators, and any other user who needs high-quality content.

iSpeech uses the pay-per-use pricing model using credits (1 credit equals 1 word), which starts at $50 for 2000 credits/ $0.025 per word or transaction.

Speechify

(Image credit: Speechify)

Speechify (opens in new tab) is another popular text-to-speech app designed to help users listen to any type of text, including books, articles, PDFs, and web pages, using natural-sounding voices. Speechify works by using AI to scan the content, and having a voice generator convert the text into audible speech.

It supports multiple languages and allows customization to adjust voices and accents, choose from different voice options (female or male), choose different languages, and adjust speed and tone.

Speechify is a popular tool for people with reading difficulties, for those who want to listen to articles and books, or for those who want to train to read faster and more efficiently. It is particularly useful for students who need to read through a high volume of dense coursework.

Cloud Syncing and integration with other apps have made it easy for users to access their text-to-speech content across multiple devices. This means that users can listen to their favorite books or articles on their phone, tablet, or computer, and seamlessly switch between devices.

Some of the tools the app integrates with include Pocket, Instapaper, and Safari, making it easy to also listen to articles and web pages on the go.

It has excellent accessibility and features a range of customizable settings, that allows adjustments in font sizes, color contrasts, and speech speeds, to ensure maximum accessibility for all users, including people with disabilities.

Speechify offers a limited free demo. Its premium pricing starts at $11.58/ month (billed yearly).

Application of AI voice generators

Whether professionally (for content creators and marketers) or for individual purposes, there is no reason you shouldn't be using AI voice generators. They have a wide range of applications in different fields, such as personalized communication, entertainment, language learning, healthcare, and accessibility.

Voice assistants and chatbots are becoming more popular in businesses and personal brands. They not only help businesses personalize communication with their customers but also increase productivity by saving time and effort. They generate natural-sounding conversations and respond to queries in real time, providing a more engaging customer experience.

Animated characters, video games, and virtual reality experiences use AI voice generators to create realistic voiceovers. These tools are also used to generate voices for audiobooks and podcasts, which helps boost entertainment value.

AI voice generators can help language learners improve their pronunciation and listening skills. By generating high-quality speech samples, they can provide learners with accurate models of native speakers' pronunciation.

Healthcare providers can use AI voice generators to provide patients with interactive voice-based coaching and support. They can be used to generate patient simulations to help professionals in this field train and prepare for complex medical situations.

AI voice generators have become popular for individuals with disabilities that affect their ability to speak, and vision, or for those who have difficulty communicating in different languages. For example, they can be used to provide real-time guidance and support to travelers with disabilities or special needs, helping them navigate complex transportation systems more easily.

There are multiple AI voice generators you will find in the market. The type of software you choose depends on your needs, preferences, and budget. Fortunately, most of this software comes with a free plan and is highly cost-effective.

Best AI music generators

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is advancing and progressing faster than ever. From automated bots to writing tools, we now have music generators, which means more opportunities for more people, even those who are not super talented.

This is great news for those of us who are a bit tone-deaf or musically challenged. AI music generators have allowed users to create unique and original music without having to possess any musical skills or knowledge, and they are quickly becoming increasingly popular.

How they work

The way AI music generators work is pretty simple. The systems are fed with large amounts of existing music data that train machine learning algorithms. This data includes information on different melodies, rhythms, harmonies, and other musical elements, which then allows them to generate new music, similar in style and structure to the data it was trained on.

They also use techniques such as neural networks, and generative adversarial networks (GANs), which enable them to learn the patterns of music and create pieces that are coherent and natural.

What’s even more impressive about them is how they can learn and adapt to different music styles. Some of these systems are trained to create classical music, others are trained to generate hip-hop beats, and you can come up with pretty much any genre of your choice.

They are able to analyze the user’s input such as the tempo, key, and mood, and customize it to generate specific music as per the user's preferences.

Amper Music

(Image credit: Amper Music)

First on our list is Amper Music (opens in new tab). This innovative music creation platform allows users to easily generate custom music for their projects while providing a unique and accessible approach to music creation.

The platform has a simple user interface, making it easy even for beginners. It uses artificial intelligence to generate music based on a user's inputs such as genre, mood, and tempo. You can then easily customize the music to fit your needs by adjusting the length, intensity, and instrumentation of the track.

Besides offering a wide range of genres and styles like orchestral, pop, and electronic music, the platform also integrates easily with other apps and software, such as video editing tools, making it a valuable asset for content creators and artists across different industries.

You don’t have to worry about the quality of the music either. It uses a database of professionally recorded samples, which ensures that the music generated is of high quality. After you create your music, you can easily download the audio files for use in any of your projects.

Soundful

(Image credit: Soundful)

Second on our list is Soundful (opens in new tab), an AI-powered music generation tool that uses machine learning algorithms to create unique and original music pieces. The tool boasts its ability to create high-quality music, that is also emotional, catchy, and unique, and can be customized to different needs.

It is best for people without any background in music, utilizing a user-friendly interface that lets users quickly create music even without any prior knowledge or experience with music theory. It has customization options for different parameters, such as tempo, melody, and instrumentation, and can generate a variety of music pieces for various purposes such as commercials, video games, and films, and in different styles including pop, jazz, classical, and electronic.

The tool's ability to also create original music pieces is quite impressive. The AI algorithm used by the platform can analyze existing music pieces to create new music that is both unique and enjoyable to listen to.

Soundraw

(Image credit: Soundraw)

Soundraw (opens in new tab) also uses artificial intelligence to create original, royalty-free music tracks for a variety of media applications. Whether you are a content creator, a video producer, or any other creative professional, you can quickly and easily create high-quality, customizable music for your projects on this platform.

It analyzes large amounts of music data using deep learning algorithms to create unique music tracks based on different musical parameters such as genre, tempo, key, and instrumentation. It is best for creators who are looking for a long-term music tool because Soundraw learns from user feedback and adapts to specific user preferences over time.

The interface is intuitive and user-friendly, which allows easy navigation and music creation. Even newbies can easily customize their music tracks to suit their specific needs. Users can also adjust the length of the track, the tempo, the key, and the instrumentation to create a truly unique piece of music. If you need a quick solution or are looking for some inspiration, you can use the available pre-made music tracks.

AIVA

(Image credit: AIVA)

Another remarkable AI music generator tool that has revolutionized how we create music is AIVA (opens in new tab). It is an AI-based platform that uses machine learning algorithms to compose unique and high-quality music tracks.

AVIA is best for the musically inclined, as it has been designed to help musicians and music producers create original-sounding compositions that are unique and compelling.

Whether you are a fan of jazz, classical, hip-hop, pop, or electronic music, you can use AIVA to create music in any genre. It can learn the nuances of different types of music and generate tracks that are true to each type.

AIVA platform is easy to use and comes with multiple customization options and features to help you customize your music to your specific need. You can adjust the instrumentations, tempo, and mood of the music, or add your instrumentals to create a unique sound. This gives you full control over the final outcome.

The tracks composed by AIVA are unique, complex, melodic, fun, and highly engaging. Quality is impressive too and is even comparable to the works of human composers. Additionally, you can expect the quality of the music it generates to be better with time, as it continues to learn and improve.

Humtap

(Image credit: Humtap)

Humtap (opens in new tab) uses Web3 technology to provide users with an excellent experience. It allows users to create music even without any skills, prior knowledge, or expertise in music. This fascinating tool uses artificial intelligence to help you create original tracks from scratch.

One of the impressive features of Humtap is its ability to understand the user's intent and generate music that matches that intent. For example, if you want to create a happy and upbeat song, Humtap will create a melody that is joyful and lively. Similarly, if you want to create a melancholic and somber tune, the system will produce music that is reflective and moody.

Another key feature is flexibility. It offers a variety of customization options that allow users to tweak various parameters of the generated music. You can adjust the tempo, the key, the chord progression, and even the instrumentation. This level of customization gives you complete control of the end product, ensuring that the music you get is unique and tailored to your particular preferences.

The fact that it can learn the user style and adapt over time is an impressive aspect too. As you continue using the tool to create more music, it gets better at predicting your preferences and generating music that matches your style. This creates a seamless user experience, allowing you to create high-quality music fast and easily.

Melodrive

(Image credit: Melodrive)

Melodrive (opens in new tab) allows users to create personalized music and sounds for VR, games, and other interactive media. Using machine learning algorithms, the system can analyze a user’s preferences and create music that matches the mood of the game or the experience, in real time.

Melodrive is best for niche groups of creators with music meant for very specific applications. It has the ability to create highly dynamic music, which can evolve and change depending on the user’s actions and interactions, creating a unique and immersive experience for users.

The intuitive and user-friendly interface allows users to easily customize and fine-tune their music to suit their needs. You can adjust various parameters like the tempo, the key, melody, and rhythm, and come up with music that perfectly matches your vision.

The quality of the music created by Melodrive is also impressive, as the software uses advanced algorithms to create music that sounds natural and organic, rather than robotic or artificial.

Jukebox

(Image credit: Jukebox)

Jukebox (opens in new tab) is another AI music generator that you can count on to generate original-sounding tracks that are unique, fun, and tailored to your liking. It is made by the same company that brought us Chat GPT, called OpenAI.

Jukebox uses deep learning technology that adapts to the patterns and structures of different types of music, allowing it to create high-quality music in different styles.

One unique feature of the platform is its ability to generate original lyrics that perfectly accompanies the music and in different languages. This opens up new possibilities for cross-cultural collaborations and musical experimentation

Its adaptability to the users’ input and preferences is another impressive feature of the system. It gives you the option to create music tracks of different lengths, from short jingles to full-length compositions.

You can also input and adjust specific parameters, such as the mood, tempo, and key of the music you want, allowing you to tailor the output to your specific needs.

The only downside to the Jukebox system is that it may require a significant amount of computational power and data to work effectively. This may make it inaccessible to many smaller-scale music producers and hobbyists.

Boomy

(Image credit: Boomy)

Boomy (opens in new tab) is an easy-to-use, AI music generator that comes with multiple features and customizable options to allow users to create different music and soundtracks of their choice. This means you can create sounds for different applications, whether professionally or for simple personal use.

One of the best features of Boomy is its ability to create high-quality music in different styles. The platform offers a variety of options in genres, moods, and instruments that you can choose from, making it possible to create a wide range of music styles.

A potential downside is that some users have reported limitations in customization. The platform uses pre-existing music patterns and melodies to create music tracks, hence denying users full control over the final product.

In addition to that, the library of sounds and instruments on the platform is not so extensive compared to its alternatives. However, it still makes a good option for beginners who are just getting started with AI music generators, or those simply looking for some inspiration.

MuseNet

(Image credit: MuseNet )

MuseNet (opens in new tab), is another product of OpenAI, designed to help creatives create original and unique music and soundtracks. It uses advanced deep learning algorithms that allow it to generate music in various styles, from classical to jazz, to pop and hip-hop, and beyond.

The system has been trained on large amounts of music data from different genres, styles, and eras, allowing it to generate original and human-sounding music tracks. This means that you can use MuseNet to generate music that is original and familiar at the same time.

The platform can create complex compositions that incorporate multiple instruments and melodies, resulting in beautiful, high-quality, and engaging music. Its user-friendly interface and easy navigation are also other features worth noting. Even people with no musical background or training can use MuseNet to create their music compositions fast and easily.

The AI also generates music in real-time, allowing users to make changes and adjustments to the melody and instrumentation on the go.

MuseNet is the best option for musicians, composers, and music enthusiasts who want to explore new musical ideas and create original compositions. While it may not replace the creative instincts of a human composer, it is an impressive AI music generator that opens up new possibilities and opportunities for more artists and content creators.

Magenta Studio

(Image credit: Magenta Studio)

Magenta Studio (opens in new tab) is another popular innovative music technology company that uses artificial intelligence to generate music. It is easy to use and has multiple customization features that allow users to create unique tracks.

For starters, the user interface is friendly, simple, and straightforward. This makes it easy to navigate through the different features, options, and settings to generate the desired sounds.

It allows you to select from different genres, input a melody or chord progression, and adjust parameters such as tempo, rhythm, and instrumentation, to your preferences and needs.

You can choose to generate music from a variety of genres including classical, electric, and hip-hop. The generator uses advanced technology that can create music that sounds authentic and natural.

Depending on your creativity, you can use the customization features and choose catchy melodies and rhythms to create unique, creative, and pleasant pieces that you can use as a basis for a full song.

On the downside, the generator may not produce music that is entirely suited to your specific project or goal, or fit the exact style or mood you may be looking for, and it may take some experimentation to find the perfect sound.

However, It is not important to necessarily look at this as a flaw with the generator itself, but rather a limitation of AI technology in general. Otherwise, the tool still makes an excellent option for composers looking for a starting point for their projects.

Application of AI music generators

The good thing with AI generators is that you can use them for any of your projects. This includes a background soundtrack for your social media and YouTube content, advertising, and even music composition. Some of the best applications of AI music generators are music creation, education, gaming, advertising, and film.

By using machine learning algorithms, you can trust AI music generators to help you create unique and authentic musical compositions. These tools have the ability to analyze a user’s input such as mood, genre, and style, and generate a remarkable output. This can help music composers, artists, and producers become more efficient and productive by creating more music quickly and easily.

AI music generators can be good material for music education. It can be used to teach music theory and composition to aspiring artists in the industry or hobbyists. Students can learn about different musical styles and structures by using these programs, and develop their compositions based on the algorithms used by the AI music generator.

The gaming niche is growing and changing with technology advancements and AI music generators are proving to be such a game changer in the way the industry works. Creatives can now use AI music generators to create suitable music that is adaptive and responsive to the actions and events happening in video games. This provides a better, more immersive, and engaging experience for players, and an easy time for creators.

Different types of music go into different types of advertising to make the campaigns more effective. AI music generators can be used to create music for any type of campaign or commercial. These programs can analyze the target audience and the message of the campaign, and generate music that is tailored to the brand and the desired results.

AI music generators are becoming popular in the film production and entertainment industry. Their ability to analyze scenes and create music that enhances audience engagement makes it easier and more fun for producers and creatives to work with.

Overall, AI music generators have a wide range of applications and can be useful in many different industries. As the technology continues to evolve, we can expect to see even more innovative uses for AI music generators in the future.

Great for music hobbyists and professionals

AI music generators are a promising innovation in the music industry. Whether you are an artist, a content creator, a digital marketer, or in any of the creative fields, AI has brought new offers and massive opportunities for creativity and collaboration.

They also have the potential to revolutionize the way we compose, produce, and consume music. There may still be limitations to what AI music generators can do. However, technology is rapidly advancing, and we can only expect even more impressive results in the near future.

Over the past few years, we have witnessed how artificial intelligence has transformed the way social media platforms work. It has enabled companies to work more seamlessly and efficiently, providing an easy way to improve their online presence, engagement, customer service, and customer satisfaction.

There are multiple AI tools you can use for a variety of tasks to improve your social media platforms. They range from chatbots and sentiment analysis tools to image and speech recognition. They can help automate tasks, provide insights, and enhance overall social media performance.

You can use different AI tools for different social media tasks including writing captions for your social media pages, graphic design, content writing, content creation and scheduling, and more.

Chatbots are AI-powered programs that act on behalf of the administrators and are programmed to answer customer queries as if they were communicating with a human representative. They help businesses automate their customer service and support tasks on their social media platforms.

Some of the tasks they can handle include routine inquiries, frequently asked questions, providing personalized recommendations, and even performing sales transactions.

Sentiment analysis tools can analyze social media posts and determine the sentiments expressed, giving businesses a better understanding and insight into how their customers feel about their products and services, and helping them make decisions accordingly.

Businesses can use image recognition technologies to monitor and analyze user-generated content on social media platforms, which is crucial for their social media presence. AI-powered image recognition tools can identify logos and products in images, and even provide insights into customer behavior based on the image content.

Just like image recognition, speech recognition is equally important for businesses. You can transcribe and analyze audio and video content on social media platforms, optimize your content for voice search, and gain insights into customer preferences and behavior.

Social media management platforms make social media management easy, fun, and seamless. They come with features like integration with multiple apps and programs, which can help you manage your social media pages from one dashboard, plan content ahead, track analytics, get important notifications like client queries, and insights into customer behavior.

Furthermore, AI-powered Natural Language Processing (NLP) tools can help you analyze your social media conversations and engagements, and detect patterns in your audience's behavior. This can help you improve your engagement and overall social media performance.

Hootsuite Insights

(Image credit: Hootsuite Insights)

Hootsuite Insights (opens in new tab) is a social media analytics tool that enables businesses and individuals to monitor and analyze their social media presence across multiple platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

You can use the tool to get real-time insights into social media conversations, trends, and audience engagement, measure the impact of your social media efforts, and make informed decisions.

Some of the best parts about Hootsuite Insights are its features, user-friendly interface, and ability to cover all major social media platforms. However, it tends to fall short with more expensive pricing, and its inability to be used as a standalone product. It must be paired with their business and enterprise plans.

The tool enables users to set up customized streams to monitor specific topics, and to filter data based on various metrics, such as sentiment, location, and engagement, allowing you to track and monitor brand mentions, hashtags, and keywords across various social media channels.

You can also track and analyze social media metrics such as follower growth, engagement rates, and audience demographics. This will help you to quickly and easily understand your performance, and identify your strengths, and areas for improvement.

Hootsuite Insights comes as an add-on package, alongside multiple other premium features, on the Business and Enterprise plans of the Hootsuite Tools.

Wordstream

(Image credit: Wordstream)

WordStream (opens in new tab) is a social media management tool designed to help users manage their social media accounts more effectively. It has multiple free and paid functions, making it a solid tool to make social media management much easier.

For starters, the platform has an intuitive user interface. Even if you're not familiar with social media management tools, or are new to the platform, you will still find it easy to navigate. It has a straightforward layout and the features are clearly labeled, so you can easily find what you're looking for.

Another great feature Wordstream offers is automation. You can schedule posts in advance and set up automated rules that automatically adjust your ad targeting based on performance metrics.

You also get a free keyword tool and a variety of analytics tools that allow you to track the performance of your social media accounts. This allows you to see how many clicks, likes, shares and comments your posts are getting, as well as which types of posts are performing best.

That being said, there are a few areas where WordStream could improve. One downside is that while the platform integrates with a wide range of social media channels, it doesn't currently support integration with Instagram.

That being said, you can easily get started with Wordstream for free and take advantage of their free features like the performance graders, website grader, and the free keywords tool.

Emplifi

(Image credit: Emplifi)

Emplifi (opens in new tab), formerly known as Socialbakers, is a powerful AI-powered social media analytics and management tool, designed to help both individuals and businesses achieve success on social media, by improving engagement.

It can track and analyze data from various social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn, allowing users to see how their social media campaigns are performing in real-time. This includes reports on engagement rates, follower growth, and content performance, among others.

The platform does not disappoint when it comes to management either. It allows you to schedule and publish posts across multiple social media platforms from a single dashboard, making it easier to maintain a consistent social media presence.

You also get tools for monitoring social media mentions and responding to comments and messages.

You can easily create your Emplifi account and get started with their free trial. Prices start at $200/ month and allow up to 10 users.

Sprout Social

(Image credit: Sprout Social)

Sprout Social (opens in new tab) is a powerful AI social media management tool that offers a wide range of features for easy social media management.

Its user-friendly interface and simple layout make it easy to get started. Many users find it easy to navigate and appreciate the simplicity of the platform, making it an ideal choice for businesses and individuals that are new to social media management or have limited experience in the field.

The platform offers a wide range of features including social media scheduling, analytics, and monitoring. It also provides users with access to valuable data and insights, allowing them to track their performance on social media and make informed decisions about their marketing strategies.

It also offers an excellent customer support team that is responsive and helpful, which can be crucial for businesses that rely heavily on social media for their marketing efforts. Sprout Social is actively working to improve its limited social media integration.

Pricing starts at $249/month with a free 30-day trial. This may seem a little on the pricier side but considering all the premium features and benefits you get, it is most definitely worth it.

Adobe Sensei

(Image credit: Adobe Sensei)

Adobe Sensei (opens in new tab) is an incredible tool from Adobe, designed for anyone who wants to streamline their social media marketing efforts. It uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help you create content that engages and resonates with your audience.

One of the best features of Adobe Sensei is its ability to automate repetitive tasks, such as image and video editing. This means you can spend more time crafting the perfect message for your audience instead of getting bogged down in the details of editing.

This will help active social media creators and managers to improve their productivity, enhance creativity, and perform image and video editing with great accuracy and precision.

Another great thing about the platform is its ability to analyze data and provide insights that can help you make better decisions. Whether it's identifying the best time to post or suggesting new content ideas based on your audience's interests, Adobe Sensei can help you make data-driven decisions that drive results.

Note that Adobe Sensei is not a program of its own. Rather, it is more like a feature you can only access and use within other Adobe programs like Premier Pro, Photoshop, and Lightroom.

Heyday

(Image credit: Heyday)

Heyday (opens in new tab) is another one of the Hootsuite products developed to provide a comprehensive suite of features for businesses of all sizes for easy and effective management of their social media platforms.

It has a user-friendly interface and a clean and modern design with easy navigation. It is also highly customizable, so users can tailor it to their specific needs. This level of flexibility makes Heyday suitable for businesses of all kinds and sizes.

Another feature is seamless messaging that allows businesses to engage with their customers directly through Facebook Messenger and Instagram Direct Messages. This feature streamlines communication and enhances customer experience.

The AI-powered chatbots also come in handy to handle routine customer queries, freeing up more of your time to focus on more important issues.

It gives you a platform to schedule social media posts in advance, helping you maintain a consistent presence on social media without having to manually post content throughout the day, not to mention the seamless integration with other platforms like Zendesk, Google, and Shopify.

The advanced analytics and reporting tools also make it easy to manage different aspects of your online presence, allowing you to track the performance of your social media campaigns and adjust your strategies accordingly.

Heyday pricing starts at $49/ month for smaller merchants, which comes with a 14-day free trial. If you have a big business and need more advanced features, you can check out their packages for eCommerce and enterprises.

Lately

(Image credit: Lately)

Lately (opens in new tab)is an AI-powered social media post generator. It also comes with other features like social media scheduling, content creation, and analytics tracking.

One of the most time-consuming social media tasks is content creation and posting. With Lately, you can use the scheduling feature to schedule posts in advance, ensuring that your content is consistently shared on all your social media platforms.

The content creation feature provides templates and prompts to help you create engaging and effective social media posts, fast and easily.

Another advantage of Lately is its analytics tracking feature. This allows you to track the performance of your social media posts and campaigns, providing valuable insights into what works and what doesn't. You can use this data to inform future social media strategies and content creation efforts.

Lately also offers a myriad of additional features in areas such as integration, collaboration, and optimization.

Pricing starts at $29/ month for individuals. If you are running a business, or want to share an account with your team you can choose their other premium packages, or contact them to get a custom plan.

Mention

(Image credit: Mention)

Mention (opens in new tab) tools for social media are valuable resources for businesses and individuals looking to track their online presence and engage with their audience.

Mention is a monitoring and social media management tool that allows users to monitor when their name or brand is mentioned on various social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

By monitoring your social media mentions, you can quickly respond to negative feedback or address any concerns that customers may have. This allows you to stay on top of your reputation, and improve overall customer satisfaction and loyalty.

It also provides valuable insights into audience engagement, by tracking who is mentioning your brand or business. You can gain a better understanding of your target audience and their interests and tailor your social media content to better meet their needs and preferences.

Prices start at $41/ month for solopreneurs. There are other plans for bigger brands with bigger teams that need more features and functions. You also get a 2-month free trial if you subscribe to their yearly plan.

Brandwatch

(Image credit: Brandwatch)

Brandwatch (opens in new tab) is a powerful social media analytics tool that provides businesses with the ability to monitor and analyze their brand’s online presence.

The platform is designed to help companies understand the impact of their social media campaigns, track industry trends, and gain insights into their target audience.

It has powerful social listening capabilities, able to monitor millions of social media conversations across a wide range of channels and languages, providing businesses with a comprehensive understanding of their brand’s online reputation.

Its advanced sentiment analysis technology also allows users to identify the sentiment behind social media mentions, enabling them to quickly respond to any negative feedback and take advantage of positive feedback.

Brandwatch also offers a range of analytics tools that allow businesses to track their social media performance over time. These tools provide valuable insights into key metrics such as engagement and reach, allowing businesses to optimize their social media strategies and make data-driven decisions.

The collaborative and customizable features provide a seamless team management dashboard that allows users to easily assign tasks and track progress, as well as create bespoke reports that meet their specific needs.

There is a free trial that new users can take advantage of and decide if they want to invest in the software. Otherwise, you need to contact them to purchase any of their premium plans.

Quillbot

(Image credit: Quillbot)

QuillBot (opens in new tab)is an AI-powered online writing tool that can help you quickly rewrite or paraphrase text to make it more clear and more concise. It allows you to quickly summarize long articles or reports into shorter, more manageable snippets that are perfect for sharing on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

It also comes in handy when you want to repurpose your content marketing materials for different social media channels, or you want to curate other content to fit your social media platforms.

This helps you increase productivity and consistency in content creation, as you don't have to keep writing your content from scratch for your different social platforms.

It offers a forever-free plan which may be useful but has limited features. To access their premium features and functionalities, you can pay for their premium package which starts at $9.95/ month.

Manage and grow your following with AI

As AI continues to improve, it reduced the need for human labor on repetitive and easy tasks. AI algorithms can also analyze vast amounts of social media data, providing insights into consumer behavior, sentiment, and preferences. You can then use these insights to develop more effective social media campaigns and personalized content.

Using some of these AI-powered software makes your work easier. They can save your time and increase productivity, as well as help you improve customer engagement, experience, satisfaction, and retention.