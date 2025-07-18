Amazon has renewed Invincible for a fifth season

The highly-rated animated show's fourth entry will arrive sometime in 2026

Matthew Rhys has also joined the Prime Video series' voice cast for season 4

Amazon has revealed Invincible has been renewed for a fifth season.

The announcement, which was made on the adult animated show's social media channels yesterday (July 17), confirms Invincible season 4 won't be its final entry. Considering how popular the critically-acclaimed Prime Video series is, that's no great surprise, but it's nonetheless pleasing to hear that Mark Grayson's story will continue on one of the world's best streaming services.

Season 5, Mark... this is GOOD NEWS pic.twitter.com/Kft2aTuS5SJuly 17, 2025

Interestingly, Amazon also revealed that the show's cast had already completed recording their lines for its fifth season.

It's likely, then, that Invincible season 5 could be ready to go in 2027 and maintain Prime Video's recently established plan to release new seasons annually: Invincible season 2 part 1 aired in late 2023, Invincible season 2 part 2 launched in early 2025, and its third and most recent season released earlier this year. Season 4 is set to arrive in 2026, too, so there's no reason to suspect the show's fifth installment won't arrive a year after that.

Which character might be voiced by Matthew Rhys in Invincible season 4?

Welsh actor Matthew Rhys has joined the cast for Invincible's fourth season (Image credit: Michael Loccisano)

Invincible's latest renewal and the completion of voice work on season 5 weren't the only announcements made in the above video. Indeed, Amazon also revealed that Matthew Rhys (The Americans, Perry Mason) had joined the voice cast for one of the best Prime Video shows' fourth chapter.

Understandably, Rhys' role is being kept under wraps, but that doesn't mean we can't guess which character he'll portray. After all, there are plenty of candidates in the series' graphic novel namesake who've yet to show up in its animated adaptation.

So, who could Rhys be voicing? Grand Regent Thragg is a possibility but, as much as I like Rhys as an actor, I'm not sure he has the gravitas to play the Viltrum Empire's commander-in-chief. J.K. Simmons, who plays Omni-Man, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who voices Conquest, have proven that actors with deeper voices are best suited to portray Viltrumites, so I don't think Rhys is the right fit for Thragg.

If he plays a villain, he might be better hamming it up as someone like Dinosaurus – real name David Anders – who's something of an superhuman eco-terrorist and, as his name implies, a formidable shape-shifting humanoid reptile when he's in his dino-form. Dinosaurus is a dangerous albeit silly character, so Rhys might be the perfect fit to play him.

On the more heroic front, Rhys may be the ideal actor for someone like Space Racer or Tech Jacket. We've briefly seen these superpowered beings in past seasons of Invincible, but neither character has uttered a word yet. It's possible, then, that Rhys has been tapped to voice one of them.

I guess we'll find out for sure when Invincible season 4 is eventually released. In the meantime, read the section below for more coverage on the series' latest season.