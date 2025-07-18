- Amazon has renewed Invincible for a fifth season
- The highly-rated animated show's fourth entry will arrive sometime in 2026
- Matthew Rhys has also joined the Prime Video series' voice cast for season 4
Amazon has revealed Invincible has been renewed for a fifth season.
The announcement, which was made on the adult animated show's social media channels yesterday (July 17), confirms Invincible season 4 won't be its final entry. Considering how popular the critically-acclaimed Prime Video series is, that's no great surprise, but it's nonetheless pleasing to hear that Mark Grayson's story will continue on one of the world's best streaming services.
Season 5, Mark... this is GOOD NEWS pic.twitter.com/Kft2aTuS5SJuly 17, 2025
Interestingly, Amazon also revealed that the show's cast had already completed recording their lines for its fifth season.
It's likely, then, that Invincible season 5 could be ready to go in 2027 and maintain Prime Video's recently established plan to release new seasons annually: Invincible season 2 part 1 aired in late 2023, Invincible season 2 part 2 launched in early 2025, and its third and most recent season released earlier this year. Season 4 is set to arrive in 2026, too, so there's no reason to suspect the show's fifth installment won't arrive a year after that.
Which character might be voiced by Matthew Rhys in Invincible season 4?
Invincible's latest renewal and the completion of voice work on season 5 weren't the only announcements made in the above video. Indeed, Amazon also revealed that Matthew Rhys (The Americans, Perry Mason) had joined the voice cast for one of the best Prime Video shows' fourth chapter.
Understandably, Rhys' role is being kept under wraps, but that doesn't mean we can't guess which character he'll portray. After all, there are plenty of candidates in the series' graphic novel namesake who've yet to show up in its animated adaptation.
So, who could Rhys be voicing? Grand Regent Thragg is a possibility but, as much as I like Rhys as an actor, I'm not sure he has the gravitas to play the Viltrum Empire's commander-in-chief. J.K. Simmons, who plays Omni-Man, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who voices Conquest, have proven that actors with deeper voices are best suited to portray Viltrumites, so I don't think Rhys is the right fit for Thragg.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
If he plays a villain, he might be better hamming it up as someone like Dinosaurus – real name David Anders – who's something of an superhuman eco-terrorist and, as his name implies, a formidable shape-shifting humanoid reptile when he's in his dino-form. Dinosaurus is a dangerous albeit silly character, so Rhys might be the perfect fit to play him.
On the more heroic front, Rhys may be the ideal actor for someone like Space Racer or Tech Jacket. We've briefly seen these superpowered beings in past seasons of Invincible, but neither character has uttered a word yet. It's possible, then, that Rhys has been tapped to voice one of them.
I guess we'll find out for sure when Invincible season 4 is eventually released. In the meantime, read the section below for more coverage on the series' latest season.
You might also like
- Invincible season 3 review: another soaring entry of the popular Prime Video series that packs a real punch in more ways than one
- Invincible season 3 ending explained: is [spoiler] dead, Damien Darkblood end credits scene, and more big questions answered
- Invincible season 3 episode 7 makes good on a two-year-old Instagram post and a wild rumor about Jeffrey Dean Morgan
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.