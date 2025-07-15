If you weren’t a fan of police procedural Bosch or its subsequent spinoff Bosch: Legacy, there’s a good chance you’re ready to write off Prime Video’s latest installment, Ballard. Despite only being released on July 9, the new TV show has already got an astonishing 100% critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes…and that’s excellent news for the franchise as a whole.

But it isn’t just the smashing review score that’s responsible for Ballard’s success. If you’ve not already spotted it on our everything new coming to Prime Video in July 2025 list, the series follows LAPD detective Renée Ballard (Maggie Q) as she oversees a cold case in a new department. As you might imagine, it’s all not as straightforward as that.



Don’t let Bosch: Legacy dissuade you from trying Ballard as it hasn’t set an amazing example for crime fans wanting to tune in. Sure, the critic’s score still stacks up (it also had 100% on Rotten Tomatoes), but Harry Bosch’s (Titus Welliver) retirement was more of the same, and that got tired and stale as the years passed. Even though we drove a cop car head-first into a snooze fest, don’t tarnish Ballard with the same brush.

Don’t write off Prime Video’s Ballard just because Bosch: Legacy was awful

BALLARD - Official Trailer | Prime Video | July 9 - YouTube Watch On

Frankly, there’s never been a better time to be a Bosh: Legacy hater than now. Ballard’s return to the small screen has made stimulating and fresh crime drama look so effortless, it’s difficult to see how the franchise avoided a new lease of life for so long. The fact we only briefly met Ballard herself during the finale of Bosch: Legacy doesn’t hurt (she’s a big part of Michael Connelly’s original book series), but the new show’s sprint towards success runs much deeper than that.

We start off strong with Maggie Q’s casting – the actress is arguably underappreciated in the action movie genre she’s cultivating as her own (Mission: Impossible III remains the best in my book, and she should have had a two-film arc at the very least). Her cold-case detective is sharp and commanding, relentless in the face of the city’s challenges. So far, so good.

Then there’s the storylines themselves. Ballard isn’t choosing to play it safe, extending the danger we’d normally see within the department into the personal lives of characters we’re growing attached to. Ballard beats up an intruder who enters her home, Samira Parker (Courtney Taylor) isn’t afraid to be a voice for the most vulnerable victims, and corrupt police conduct is exposed and tackled without hesitation.

Prime Video has also played it smart by including Bosch as a cameo role in the new series. Those that did appreciate the main series and Bosch: Legacy don’t have to do without him, but there’s more than enough breathing room for Ballard to become its own programme. There are no shadows to stand in here.

So what are you waiting for? Ballard is the new TV show you need to be streaming this week. If nothing else, you might be inspired to kick a door down (or two).

