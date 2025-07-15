It's a summer miracle! PlayStation Direct has confirmed that there will be a restock of some of the exquisite PS5 30th Anniversary Collection next week in the UK.

This is huge news, and many of us thought that new inventory of the limited edition hardware would never see the light of day, but here we are.

Announced via its social media accounts such as X / Twitter, Sony has confirmed that the PS5 Slim console bundle, the DualSense, and the PlayStation Portal will all get a "limited restock" next week, "launching on September 29". I presume that 'launching', in this respect, means that's when the stock will ship.

In the announcement post, Sony also says that "PlayStation Plus members get pre-order early access on July 21 at 10am BST, with pre-orders for all players on July 23 at 10am BST." Given the incredible interest and demand that the 30th Anniversary Collection has seen, I am inclined to think that you'll really need to be a PS Plus member to have any chance of snaffling one of the items. And while I hope I'm wrong, I find it hard to believe that there'll be enough stock in Sony's warehouses to make it past those two days of PS Plus-member exclusivity.

So, make sure you get signed up to PS Plus as soon as you can (we've got links to that below), and also ensure you log into and store your details on the PS Direct website way ahead of time using the links below. And if you're in the US hoping for a reciprocal restock, then I've included the best links for you to bookmark below too.

PS5 30th Anniversary Limited Edition restock - UK

PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Limited Edition: £209.99 at PlayStation Direct UK The PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Limited Edition is the one item of this trio that we know will only appear at PS Direct in this restock, as it is an exclusive product to Sony's official online store.

PS5 30th Anniversary Limited Edition restock - PS Plus deals

PS5 30th Anniversary Limited Edition stock checks - US

We really don't know if this UK restock will translate into a US PS5 30th Annniversary restock but we can live in hope. Below are the best links to try if you're in the US.

$499.99 at PlayStation Direct US PS Direct has to be the first port of call for hopeful US shoppers in anticipation of next week's UK restock - and generally, really. If it's going to appear anywhere, then the official storefront is still likely the best bet. Check for stock at: Walmart | Amazon | Best Buy | Target | GameStop

PlayStation Portal 30th Anniversary Edition: $219.99 at PlayStation Direct US If the Portal came back into stock in America, then it too would be a PS Direct exclusive, so this is the best link to use if you're on the hunt for the excellent remote play device.

And for an overall bird's eye look at the regular prices on all the normal variants of the above, and for those not in the UK or US, check out our price finding tech below.