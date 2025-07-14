Game from the comfort of your couch or pool with this awesome Lenovo Legion Go deal at Best Buy
PC gaming from seemingly anywhere imaginable
If a cheap gaming laptop deal feels a little bulky for your needs and you'd prefer to save even more money, how about a great handheld gaming PC for less? Right now, you can buy the Lenovo Legion Go at Best Buy for $599.99 (was $749.99) – this is the lowest price the 1TB model has ever been.
As a one-time owner of a Steam Deck (and a gaming laptop), there’s a special delight to owning a handheld gaming PC like the Lenovo Legion Go. It’s as comfy to use as a Nintendo Switch, while offering access to all of your favorite PC games. Plus, you don’t get distracted into doing something useful like you would with your laptop.
The 1TB of SSD storage is pretty much the minimum you need if you like to have a few games installed at once, so this is ideal for gamers with an expansive library. Meanwhile, the 8.8-inch WQXGA 144Hz screen is perfect for gaming on the couch, by the pool, or on your commute.
Today’s best Lenovo Legion Go deal
The Lenovo Legion Go may not as speedy as a top-end gaming laptop but it’s more than good enough for some personal gaming time. It has an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage. Its 8.8-inch screen provides a 2560 x 1600 resolution which keeps things sharp and attractive looking. Just keep an eye on a relatively low battery life of a handful of hours.
Our Lenovo Legion Go review goes into full depth about the system. We called it a “true Steam Deck rival” and a “performance powerhouse”. It has a “beautiful display”, “highly customizable buttons” and “crystal clear audio quality”. It’s a little heavy and battery life isn’t exceptional, but it tops our list of the best Steam Deck alternatives for good reason, thanks to its versatility and great performance.
You’ll easily be able to play Steam-based games, as well as anything else PC-based, as the device runs Windows 11, giving it plenty of flexibility. It also has detachable controllers, somewhat like the Nintendo Switch. It’s tempting for anyone considering one of the best handheld consoles, but after a PC experience.
If you’re OK with a simpler solution, there are Nintendo Switch deals to consult. The console is great for Nintendo exclusives, but you’ll miss out on the many PC offerings that the Lenovo Legion Go provides.
