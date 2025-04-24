Grab this cheap MSI gaming laptop with an RTX 4060 for under $700

PC gaming isn't exactly a cheap hobby, so it's a real treat when a gaming laptop with a GPU from the RTX 4000 series drops below $700. Right now, you can get the MSI Thin 15 Gaming Laptop at Walmart for $699.99 (was $999.99).

This isn't the absolute lowest price we've seen for the MSI Thin 15, but it's the closest you can expect until a major shopping season like Black Friday.

The MSI Thin 15 comes equipped with an RTX 4060, a GPU from Nvidia's previous generation, and the bare minimum anyone should consider for a mid-range gaming laptop. Even if it doesn't perform as well as more powerful GPUs with higher numbers, the RTX 4060 is more futureproof than its older counterparts.

Today's best gaming laptop deal

MSI Thin 15 Gaming Laptop : was $999.99 now $699.99 at Walmart This MSI Thin 15 comes with an RTX 4060 GPU, a powerful graphics processor from Nvidia's previous series. Combined with the Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB SSD, and 16GB of RAM makes it a beefy budget buy with plenty of value packed into its pixels. Note that, while it is called the MSI "Thin" 15, it isn't anywhere close to the weight of laptops marketed on the lighter side like the MacBook Air or MSI Prestige 13 AI Plus Evo. You're trading weight for power, here, but a good amount of it for the price.

Besides the RTX 4060, the MSI Thin 15 sports a 15.6-inch 144Hz display that pairs well with its powerful Intel Core i5 processor. It comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, enough for seamless multitasking and locally storing a modest library of games.

Despite the name, the MSI Thin 15 is actually not MSI's lightest laptop. That honor goes to the MSI Prestige 13 AI Plus Evo, which is also much more expensive than the Thin 15. So, even with the beefy processor inside this budget-friendly powerhouse, keep in mind it's not exactly the lightest compared to competitors.

Again, the MSI Thin 15 is good value for the price, but it is a budget option. If you're more than a casual gamer and want to get the best gaming laptop money can buy, you should look at our best MSI gaming laptops or our best gaming laptops in general.