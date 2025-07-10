I don't travel without this combo iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods charger, and it's 33% off for Prime Day
Sure, Prime Day 2025 has brought all-time low prices for the Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods Pro 2, but if you already have those and an iPhone, you might be after an easy way to charge all of them.
And while this isn't the cheapest Prime Day Deal you'll see, I think this 33% discount on an excellent Belkin accessory that lets you easily charge three of your Apple devices is worth the price.
The Belkin 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Travel Pad is now available for $90.24, offering a spot to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods (or any device that supports the Qi standard). And if you're in the UK, you can purchase it directly from Belkin with international attachments for £30 off at £99.99.
It's certainly a premium accessory, but I especially like traveling with this one and love that it folds up and sticks together with magnets. Furthermore, unlike some other all-in-one chargers, it comes with a 15-watt wall plug, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and even a carrying case.
Prime Day deal: Belkin 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Travel Pad
While it's still a premium 3-in-1 wireless charging pad from Belkin, this Prime Day deal makes this accessory a bit more affordable. It's seeing a 33% discount that drops the $134.99 MSRP down to $90.24. It's ideal for those in the Apple ecosystem with a spot that's MagSafe compatible (aka Qi 2) for an iPhone, an Apple Watch charger, and a Qi that perfectly fits AirPods.
Now, thanks to Belkin's UK online store, you can get this 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Travel Pad with international plug tips for £30 off.
I've used this 3-in-1 charger from Belkin on recent trips, and while you're paying a premium for the excellent design, it really stands out as my go-to charger for travel, especially shorter hops, since it can charge three devices and it comes in a nice case.
It's constructed with recycled plastics, and the finish is a sort of rubber or silicone-like material in black, so it travels well. You can use it flat, set out in a row, or stack the modules on top of each other thanks to built-in magnets. The main Qi2 spot designed for an iPhone works with MagSafe and is raised. You can even set this up to prop your phone up, which is great for video calls or watching YouTube videos.
The Apple Watch charging puck here features a hinge, allowing you to prop your smartwatch up for use in night mode. Those with a newer Apple Watch – Series 7, 8, 9, or 10, as well as the Ultra 1 or 2 – will appreciate that it also supports fast charging. Lastly, you get a spot fit for AirPods, but that can charge any Qi-2 compatible device, which means Samsung Galaxy or Google Pixel phones are welcome.
So while $90.24 isn't super cheap, it's a discount on a preview charger that's perfect for refueling all your Apple gear while on the road. You can score the Belkin 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Travel Pad at Amazon for 33% off during Prime Day here or in the UK with international attachments for £99.99 here.
