These are the only Prime Day phone charger deals I'd buy, as someone who's tested more than 30 models
Prime Day is drawing to a close now, but it's not too late to grab some great deals on fantastic tech. And if you're in the market for a new phone charger, then there really are so many awesome offers to discover. I've got the lowdown on all the best bargains available. And you won't find any unreliable, untested models here. Each charger listed has been extensively tried and reviewed in full, by me.
I've tested well over 30 chargers during my time at TechRadar, spanning everything from ultra-cheap models through to multi-port powerhouses. Whether you need a basic 30W wall charger or a high-performing 100W alternative, there's a deal for you this Prime Day. Interested? Then get scrolling!
Amazon Prime Day phone charger deals in the US
Let's kick things off with an unbelievably cheap charger from Belkin. When I reviewed the Belkin BoostCharger 25W, I highlighted its ability to activate fast-charging on most modern handsets, smart heat monitoring tech, and a well-finished exterior. At less than $13, this is perfect for anyone in search of an ultra-cheap charger during Prime Day.
We recently named the Anker Nano Charger 45W with USB-C Cable in our list of the best tech of 2025 (so far). Why? Well, you get a generous amount of power, fantastic build quality, a 6ft USB-C cable, and a foldable design – all at an exceptional low price. So, you can imagine the way my eyes lit up when I saw this model on sale for less than $20! Everyone, this is a blinding deal that I urge you not to skip!
This charger looks, feels, and is something a little different – and I like that. Yes, the UGreen Nexode Pro 65W Ultra-Slim takes up an incredibly thin form, helping it easily slot into tight spaces. It even features interchangeable plugs for use in the UK, EU, and US, making it perfect for travel. At 30% off this Prime Day, it's an amazing time to snap it up!
It's extremely rare for me to hand out a five-star review. But the UGreen Uno Charger 100W will forever hold the title of being the first product that I ever bestowed a perfect rating on. It has a fun-loving display, a huge 100W maximum power output, and four ports for multi-port charging. I can barely fault it, and at 30% off this Prime Day, I couldn't recommend this lil' robot enough!
In my glowing Anker Charger 140W review, I praised this model for its high-performance multiport charging, visually appealing and useful display, and neat foldable design. If you only need to charge your phone, this model might be overkill. However, if you're charging multiple devices simultaneously, including a laptop, this is about as good as it gets. At 30% off this Prime Day, you're looking at a top-tier deal.
Amazon Prime Day phone charger deals in the UK
A flashy new phone charger for less than £9?! Yes, that's right. The Belkin BoostCharge 25W is a cheap and cheerful model that has enough power to fast-charge a good amount of modern phones, it has efficient heat monitoring tech, and a pretty neat finish to it. At 36% off this Prime Day, there really is no better time to get your hands on this budget-friendly charger.
In my Anker Nano Charger 45W with USB-C Cable review, I lauded this model's great performance, inclusion of a 6ft USB-C cable, appealing looks, and, of course, great value. It even made our list of the greatest tech of 2025 (so far), that's how good this charger is! So at under £20, you simply can't pass up this delicious Prime Day deal.
In my UGreen Nexode Pro 65W Ultra-Slim review, I praised the model for doing things differently. You see, this charger is incredibly thin, enabling it to slot into tight spaces, wherever you are, seamlessly. Pair that with its interchangeable plugs for UK, US, and EU use, and it's the ideal travel buddy. And at only around £35, it's an absolute bargain this Prime Day.
I don't give out five-star ratings often. In fact, I barely give them out at all! But, the UGreen Uno Charger 100W managed to get full marks from me when I reviewed it at the beginning of 2025. It has enough power to charge your phone or laptop, four separate ports, and best of all, an emotion-filled display. At 25% off this Prime Day, it's one of the sale's must-buys.
I still use this powerhouse of a model at home almost daily. As you can read in my full Anker Charger 140W review, I love its multi-port fast charging capabilities, handy display, and foldable prongs. You're getting an awful lot of power for under £65 this Prime Day, and if you need to charge a range of devices simultaneously, this one's right up there with the best.
Harry is a Reviews Staff Writer for TechRadar. He reviews everything from party speakers to wall chargers and has a particular interest in the worlds of audio and gaming. Harry has a background in business tech journalism, particularly around the telecoms industry.
