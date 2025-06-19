Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and I’ve found an early deal that’s already blown me away. Right now you can get your hands on the five star-rated UGreen Uno Charger 100W for just $47.99 at Amazon US (was $59.99) and for just £41.99 at Amazon UK (was £55.99) – saving you more than 20% on both sides of the pond.

I’ve tested a vast number of the best iPhone chargers and best Android phone chargers, and the UGreen Uno Charger 100W is, without question, my favorite so far. It’s a robot-shaped, fast-charging, 4-port companion that’s been with me at home, on train commutes, and on international travels.

Given its massive 100W maximum power output and emotive display, I was already wowed by the low cost of this lil’ robot. And with these deals, there really is no better time to grab this top-tier charger for your phone, laptop, headphones and other devices.

Today's best UGreen Uno Charger 100W deal – US

UGreen Uno Charger 100W: was $59.99 now $47.99 at Amazon Thanks to this excellent deal, you can get one of the greatest chargers on the market for less than $50. Considering you get four charging ports, 100W of power and an adorable design, you're getting a fantastic bargain here. I've never seen it drop lower than $47.99, so there really is no better time to buy.

Today's best UGreen Uno Charger 100W deal – UK

UGreen Uno Charger 100W: was £55.99 now £41.99 at Amazon Phenomenal performance, captivating looks and wonderful versatility. Those are just a few highlights of this top-tier charger that stick out to me after months of constant usage. This model's display will show different expressions depending on your devices' charging status – I've even caught it blushing at me a few times. At just over £40, you're looking at a truly exceptional price for what is, without doubt, a truly exceptional charger.

In my UGreen Uno Charger 100W review, I heaped praise on the model for its super-fast charging, entertaining emojis, and versatile port selection. There are three USB-C slots and one USB-A port, meaning you can use a range of cables to get your phones, laptops, wireless earbuds and more back to life in no time.

I've been using this charger almost every day since testing it in January, so I can say with confidence that it's well worth picking up. Especially at this price!

Oh, and I should mention that we'll be rounding up the top offers on chargers, the best phones, the best Macbooks and more throughout Amazon Prime Day, so make sure to stick with TechRadar if you want to uncover all the unmissable bargains.