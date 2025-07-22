I've tested numerous power banks and carry one with me at all times. Ugreen and Anker are two of my favorite brands because they've created a wide range of capable power banks for multiple uses. If you're looking for a high-capacity solution to keep your phone, laptop, and smartwatch all charged up, then this Anker Laptop Power Bank is on sale at Amazon for $94.49 (was $134.99).

This huge 25,000mAh capacity portable charger is powerful enough to deliver fast charging to multiple devices, yet it's portable enough to be taken wherever you go. It also has retractable USB-C cables to make charging your devices even easier and more convenient, instead of having to lug around a handful of other loose cables.

Ultimately, it's a great price for a fantastic all-in-one solution to your charging needs while on the go.

Today's best Anker power bank deal

Anker Laptop Power Bank: was $134.99 now $94.49 at Amazon This 25,000mAh power bank with retractable USB-C cables is ideal for remote workers who need power on the go. It'll manage a full recharge of most laptops, or if it's just a phone you're going to be recharging, then it'll recharge it from empty multiple times before needing a refill. Get it now for under $100 and cover all of your charging needs.

We carried out a comprehensive review of the Anker Laptop Power Bank and gave it a solid four out of five stars. We had a lot of love for the two inbuilt cables, one of which doubles as a carrying strap, which help to make this one of the most convenient power banks on the market right now.

The triple 100W USB-C ports make light work of all types of devices, including the iPhone 16/15 series, MacBooks, Samsung Galaxy handsets, and more. It's not the cheapest option, but at this spec and build quality, you'll be hard-pushed to find anything better for the price.

