Anker just recalled 5 more power banks – here’s which ones and how to get a free replacement
Is your Anker power bank affected? Here's how to find out
- Anker just issued two separate recalls for some of its best power banks, spanning a total of six models
- Some of the power banks might pose a fire hazard
- If you qualify, you might be able to get a brand new power bank for free
Anker has just announced its second product recall this year – and while it's bad news for the brand, there could be a silver lining for you. If you own one of Anker's power banks, you might be eligible for a free replacement.
The company is recalling six different power bank models, citing issues with the lithium-ion battery inside. This includes models from Anker's Power Core, MagGo, and Zolo series, among others.
Below, we'll tell you everything you need to know about Anker's power bank recalls and what to do next.
Which Anker power banks are affected by the recall?
Anker has launched two separate recalls. One in early June included a single power bank model, while the more recent second expanded the list by an additional five models across a couple of Anker's product lines.
The power bank that was recalled first was the Anker PowerCore 10000 (A1263). If you bought the power bank through Amazon, you'd have received an email like the one we received below. The subject line would have been 'Attention: Important Safety Notice about your Past Amazon Order'.
Not every PowerCore 10000 power bank was recalled. The recalled units only include the A1263 model, manufactured between January 1, 2016, and October 30, 2019. All of the recalled units were sold in the United States between June 1, 2016, and December 31, 2022.
The second recall was more comprehensive and included the following models:
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
- Anker Zolo Model A1681 (20K, 30-watt, with built-in USB-C and Lightning cables)
- Anker Zolo Model A1689 (20K, 30-watt, with built-in USB-C cable)
- Anker MagGo Model A1652 (7.5-watt, 10,000mAh)
- Anker Power Bank Model A1257 (10K, 22.5-watt)
- Anker Power Bank Model A1647 (22.5-watt, 20,000mAh, with built-in USB-C cable)
In these cases, Anker hasn't specified a manufacturing or sale date for the affected power banks. But in its 'voluntary recall' notice referring the above models, it stated that "while the likelihood of malfunction is considered minimal, out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to initiate a voluntary global recall of several Anker power bank models."
How to check if your Anker power bank has been recalled
No matter which of the affected models you own, your first step will be to check the model and the serial number on the back or side of your power bank.
Not every unit from each model is being recalled, so even if you own one of these, it may not be eligible for replacement.
Next, you will have to input the serial number, along with a few other key details, on Anker's online recall form in order to check eligibility.
If it's confirmed to be one of the models affected, you should stop using it immediately and submit a product recall form. This contains information on how to request a gift card or replacement.
What can you get if your power bank qualifies?
If your power bank is affected by one of the recalls, Anker will either offer you a replacement or a gift card. Folks in the U.S. won't be receiving refunds, although Anker is offering refunds in China.
In the case of the Power Core 10000, Anker says that you'll be offered a replacement power bank. If it's on back order, you can either choose a $30 gift card instead (to be used at Anker's store) or wait for the Power Core 10000 to be available again.
The second recall is slightly more vague, but Anker says that you'll be able to choose between a gift card or a replacement unit.
How to submit a recall claim
Once you're sure that you own one of the models listed above, submit your recall claim to Anker for verification.
- If you have the Anker Power Core 1000 (A1263), head to Anker's recall form for that model
- If you have one of the other power banks (A1257, A1647, A1652, A1681, A1689), go to this recall form instead.
In both cases, you may be asked for the serial number, proof of purchase, order number, and photos of the power bank.
If this fails, but you still think you're eligible for replacement, contact Anker's Support over live chat, email or phone.
Why are Anker power banks being recalled?
Anker hasn't gone into a whole lot of detail as to the cause of the recall, but in both cases, it seems that the problem lies with the battery.
When announcing the first recall, Anker said that these power banks could be a fire hazard due to a "potential issue with the lithium-ion battery." Reportedly, the battery can overheat, and if that happens, some of the plastic components might melt, resulting in smoke or even a fire.
In the case of the second recall, Anker revealed that it identified a potential issue with lithium-ion battery cells made by one of its vendors. The company admits that problems are unlikely, but it's being cautious and recalling all five of the affected models.
Can you still use your old power bank?
Once it's confirmed that your power bank is affected by the recall, you should stop using it immediately. Even if it seems to be working just fine, it poses a fire risk, so you should dispose of it as soon as possible.
Anker says that you shouldn't dispose of the battery "in the trash, general recycling streams (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery drop-off boxes commonly found at retail or home improvement stores".
Instead, Anker recommends discarding it at a local electronics disposal facility that accepts recalled devices powered by lithium-ion batteries. That's because recalled batteries need to be treated differently to regular ones due to their higher fire risk.
You might also like
- World's first personal 3D texture printer from Anker just smashed the record for biggest Kickstarter campaign ever – and it's now topped over $46.5 million in pledges
- Disappointed by the Nintendo Switch 2's battery life? I quadrupled it with this cheap accessory
- I tested the Anker 20,000mAh 87W Power Bank and it has plenty of power, but it might be too much for some
Monica is a tech journalist with over a decade of experience. She writes about the latest developments in computing, which means anything from computer chips made out of paper to cutting-edge desktop processors.
GPUs are her main area of interest, and nothing thrills her quite like that time every couple of years when new graphics cards hit the market.
She built her first PC nearly 20 years ago, and dozens of builds later, she’s always planning out her next build (or helping her friends with theirs). During her career, Monica has written for many tech-centric outlets, including Digital Trends, SlashGear, WePC, and Tom’s Hardware.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.