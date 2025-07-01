Anker just recalled 5 more power banks – here’s which ones and how to get a free replacement

Anker just issued two separate recalls for some of its best power banks, spanning a total of six models

Some of the power banks might pose a fire hazard

If you qualify, you might be able to get a brand new power bank for free

Anker has just announced its second product recall this year – and while it's bad news for the brand, there could be a silver lining for you. If you own one of Anker's power banks, you might be eligible for a free replacement.

The company is recalling six different power bank models, citing issues with the lithium-ion battery inside. This includes models from Anker's Power Core, MagGo, and Zolo series, among others.

Below, we'll tell you everything you need to know about Anker's power bank recalls and what to do next.

Which Anker power banks are affected by the recall?

Anker has launched two separate recalls. One in early June included a single power bank model, while the more recent second expanded the list by an additional five models across a couple of Anker's product lines.

The power bank that was recalled first was the Anker PowerCore 10000 (A1263). If you bought the power bank through Amazon, you'd have received an email like the one we received below. The subject line would have been 'Attention: Important Safety Notice about your Past Amazon Order'.

(Image credit: Anker)

Not every PowerCore 10000 power bank was recalled. The recalled units only include the A1263 model, manufactured between January 1, 2016, and October 30, 2019. All of the recalled units were sold in the United States between June 1, 2016, and December 31, 2022.

The second recall was more comprehensive and included the following models:

Anker Zolo Model A1681 (20K, 30-watt, with built-in USB-C and Lightning cables)

Anker Zolo Model A1689 (20K, 30-watt, with built-in USB-C cable)

Anker MagGo Model A1652 (7.5-watt, 10,000mAh)

Anker Power Bank Model A1257 (10K, 22.5-watt)

Anker Power Bank Model A1647 (22.5-watt, 20,000mAh, with built-in USB-C cable)

In these cases, Anker hasn't specified a manufacturing or sale date for the affected power banks. But in its 'voluntary recall' notice referring the above models, it stated that "while the likelihood of malfunction is considered minimal, out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to initiate a voluntary global recall of several Anker power bank models."

How to check if your Anker power bank has been recalled

(Image credit: Anker)

No matter which of the affected models you own, your first step will be to check the model and the serial number on the back or side of your power bank.

Not every unit from each model is being recalled, so even if you own one of these, it may not be eligible for replacement.

Next, you will have to input the serial number, along with a few other key details, on Anker's online recall form in order to check eligibility.

If it's confirmed to be one of the models affected, you should stop using it immediately and submit a product recall form. This contains information on how to request a gift card or replacement.

What can you get if your power bank qualifies?

If your power bank is affected by one of the recalls, Anker will either offer you a replacement or a gift card. Folks in the U.S. won't be receiving refunds, although Anker is offering refunds in China.

(Image credit: Anker)

In the case of the Power Core 10000, Anker says that you'll be offered a replacement power bank. If it's on back order, you can either choose a $30 gift card instead (to be used at Anker's store) or wait for the Power Core 10000 to be available again.

The second recall is slightly more vague, but Anker says that you'll be able to choose between a gift card or a replacement unit.

How to submit a recall claim

Once you're sure that you own one of the models listed above, submit your recall claim to Anker for verification.

If you have the Anker Power Core 1000 (A1263), head to Anker's recall form for that model

If you have one of the other power banks (A1257, A1647, A1652, A1681, A1689), go to this recall form instead.

In both cases, you may be asked for the serial number, proof of purchase, order number, and photos of the power bank.

If this fails, but you still think you're eligible for replacement, contact Anker's Support over live chat, email or phone.

Why are Anker power banks being recalled?

Anker hasn't gone into a whole lot of detail as to the cause of the recall, but in both cases, it seems that the problem lies with the battery.

When announcing the first recall , Anker said that these power banks could be a fire hazard due to a "potential issue with the lithium-ion battery." Reportedly, the battery can overheat, and if that happens, some of the plastic components might melt, resulting in smoke or even a fire.

In the case of the second recall , Anker revealed that it identified a potential issue with lithium-ion battery cells made by one of its vendors. The company admits that problems are unlikely, but it's being cautious and recalling all five of the affected models.

Can you still use your old power bank?

Once it's confirmed that your power bank is affected by the recall, you should stop using it immediately. Even if it seems to be working just fine, it poses a fire risk, so you should dispose of it as soon as possible.

Anker says that you shouldn't dispose of the battery "in the trash, general recycling streams (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery drop-off boxes commonly found at retail or home improvement stores".

Instead, Anker recommends discarding it at a local electronics disposal facility that accepts recalled devices powered by lithium-ion batteries. That's because recalled batteries need to be treated differently to regular ones due to their higher fire risk.