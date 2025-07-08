If you're looking for a mighty power bank to keep your large devices up and running on the go, one of my favorites for the job has just received a sizeable discount: the Anker Laptop Power Bank is now $94.49 (was $134.99) at Amazon in the Prime Day sale.

The same model has a very similar discount over in the UK, where the Anker Laptop Power Bank is now £65.99 (was £89.99) at Amazon. In both territories, black and silver colorways are available, although the latter variant is slightly more expensive than the former in the UK.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Anker Laptop Power Bank

Anker Laptop Power Bank : was $134.99 now $94.49 at Amazon Save 30% on this powerful portable charger, which is suitable for large devices, as the name suggests. This deal applies to both the black and silver variants. With its impressive specs and useful extra features, the Anker Laptop Power Bank is one of the best power banks for power-hungry users.

Anker Laptop Power Bank : was £89.99 now £65.99 at Amazon Over in the UK, a very similar discount is being offered on the Anker Laptop Power Bank. As with the US deal, both color options are available. For some reason the silver variant here is slightly more expensive than the black, but the difference is marginal.

In my Anker Laptop Power Bank review, I was impressed by its specs. But despite how much power it has, the unit is surprisingly compact, making it the ideal travel companion. It also comes with plenty of convenient features, so it's no wonder we rank it as one of the best power banks for laptop-charging purposes.

It has a large 27,000mAh capacity, and packs in 165W of power, which is more than enough for charging the best laptops and other big devices. During my tests, I managed to charge a Lenovo IdeaPad 4G is about two hours, with the bank only depleting by half in the process.

There's a large screen on the front panel, which displays plenty of information, including wattage figures for each of the outputs and temperature. It's easy to use as well, with a single button for navigating the various menus.

My favorite aspect of the Anker Laptop Power Bank, though, is the inclusion of two integrated USB-C cables. One forms a loop when not in use, which creates a handy carrying handle, while the other retracts fully into the casing. Both appear to be made to high standards, so should prove durable long-term.

There's not denying that it's an expensive power bank, but considering its performance and feature set, not to mention its sturdy construction, the Anker Laptop Power Bank is worth the investment if you're on the move frequently. And with this sale, it's now even better value.

