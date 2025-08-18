Early Labor Day sales are already live – here are 7 deals that I'd shop for right now
50% off mattresses, TVs, Apple devices, kitchen appliances, and more
Labor Day is exactly two weeks away, and unsurprisingly, there are early deals that you can shop for right now. Mattress brands have already launched official early Labor Day sales, and other retailers – such as Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and Amazon – are offering summer clearance sales or back-to-school promotions, which include sitewide 50% off savings.
I've listed the seven best early Labor Day sales that are worth shopping for right now. You can find record-low prices on everything from mattresses, kitchen appliances, and patio furniture to Apple devices, OLED TVs, and back-to-school essentials.
A few highlights include DreamCloud's early access Labor Day sale, which features up to 60% off all mattresses, Best Buy's back-to-school sale, with record-low prices on AirPods, iPads, and MacBooks from $99.99, and Walmart's summer clearance sale, including 60% off kitchen appliances, patio furniture, vacuums, TVs, and more.
You can find links to more of today's best early Labor Day sales below. Today's top offers all include impressive offers, and I don't expect you'll find significantly bigger discounts on Labor Day proper.
Early Labor Day sales – quick links
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, AirPods & vacuums
- Apple: iPads, AirPods & MacBooks from $99
- Back-to-school: tech, supplies & clothing from $9
- Bear: 35% off mattresses & pillows
- Best Buy: $1,000 off TVs, laptops & headphones
- Casper: 20% off all mattresses
- DreamCloud: up to 60% off mattresses - deals from $399
- Helix: 20% off all mattresses with code LDW20
- Nectar: mattress deals from $349, up to 50% off
- Samsung: up to $1,500 off major appliances
- Target: 30% off patio, clothing & accessories
- Walmart: grills, mattresses, cheap TVs & vacs from $69
Today's 7 best early Labor Day sales
You can also shop more early offers in our Labor Day TV sales and Labor Day laptop sales guide.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.