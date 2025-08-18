Labor Day is exactly two weeks away, and unsurprisingly, there are early deals that you can shop for right now. Mattress brands have already launched official early Labor Day sales, and other retailers – such as Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and Amazon – are offering summer clearance sales or back-to-school promotions, which include sitewide 50% off savings.



I've listed the seven best early Labor Day sales that are worth shopping for right now. You can find record-low prices on everything from mattresses, kitchen appliances, and patio furniture to Apple devices, OLED TVs, and back-to-school essentials.



A few highlights include DreamCloud's early access Labor Day sale, which features up to 60% off all mattresses, Best Buy's back-to-school sale, with record-low prices on AirPods, iPads, and MacBooks from $99.99, and Walmart's summer clearance sale, including 60% off kitchen appliances, patio furniture, vacuums, TVs, and more.



You can find links to more of today's best early Labor Day sales below. Today's top offers all include impressive offers, and I don't expect you'll find significantly bigger discounts on Labor Day proper.

Today's 7 best early Labor Day sales

You can also shop more early offers in our Labor Day TV sales and Labor Day laptop sales guide.