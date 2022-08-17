Labor Day laptop sales 2022: early deals and buying tips for next month

If you're on the hunt for a bargain on your machine then the upcoming Labor Day laptop sales will offer a fantastic opportunity. As the last retail event before the big one in November (Black Friday), Labor Day is a key calendar date for anyone looking to save some cash on tech - including on laptops.

While the larger Labor Day sales in general have traditionally been associated with end-of-summer goods and appliances, in recent years the event has dramatically expanded to include nearly every category at the big online retailers. Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon are just a few that should be offering some very competitive Labor Day laptop sales this year. This is the very page we'll be updating with all the best deals as soon as they land so don't hesitate to bookmark and drop in closer to the day.

Mark this date down - Labor Day is on Monday, the 5th of September this year. It's also worth noting that we expect plenty of early bird Labor Day laptop sales to drop up earlier than this date, maybe even up to a week in advance. Generally speaking, most retailers forgo a big 'one day sale' in favor of more steady and spread-out promotions, with plenty of early deals to entice those turning up early.

Speaking of which, if you're interested you'll find a selection of this week's best laptop deals just down below for those who don't feel like waiting until Labor Day. If you're still researching, then head on down to the bottom of the page to where we're offering up some handy tips on the best retailers to check out and how much you should be spending on a new laptop deal.

This week's best pre-Labor Day laptop sales

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook Duet: $299 $249 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 – We really like this compact little device, as you can tell from our Lenovo Chromebook Duet review (opens in new tab). While a little on the small side at 11-inches, this machine is a fantastic option if you're looking for a two-in-one device that can handle both laptop and tablet duties. It pulls off both relatively well and with class-leading battery life to boot. With up to 21 hours of use on a single charge, you'll be able to go for a whole day without needing to recharge.

(opens in new tab) HP 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook: $699 $399 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $300 – This 2-in-1 HP Chromebook at Best Buy is almost half price this week thanks to a huge $300 price cut. Normally, we don't advocate paying big for a Chromebook as the cheaper models usually suffice (and are better value). This listing, however, is fantastic considering it's got a Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD under the hood. For everyday use and work tasks this is a reasonably powerful and versatile 14-inch laptop.

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion 15t: $799.99 $569.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

Save $230 – If you're looking for a powerful Windows laptop on a relatively reasonable budget then you'll be well served by this HP Pavilion 15T. With a Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM, this one has enough grunt to easily power through all but the most intensive of applications. A minor quibble is the 256GB SSD, which is enough for most but on the smaller side for an ultrabook.

(opens in new tab) Dell G15 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,168 $699 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $469 - A huge gaming laptop deal if you're on a budget, this Dell G15 features an RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an Intel Core i5-11260H processor. These are all very strong specs for the cash, particularly the GPU, so we'd highly recommend this one if you're on more of a budget this week. It's not the cheapest, but it'll blow most other budget machines out the water when it comes to performance.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air M1 (256GB): $999 $849 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $150 – The MacBook Air M1 is down to just $849 right now at Best Buy - a price that's only $50 more than the lowest we've ever seen. With a powerful processor, excellent design, and amazing battery life, the MacBook Air M1 is a great value choice for 2022, even if it is a little on the older side. If you're looking for an Apple laptop on a budget then this is an easy recommendation from us.

Labor Day laptop sales: FAQ

Is Labor Day a good time to buy a laptop? Yes - the Labor Day laptop sales are a fantastic time to pick up a cheap laptop or two since nearly every big online retailer takes part. In the past, the event's generally been associated with 'end-of-summer' sales but in recent years it's tended to be a lot more online-focused. It also coincides with the larger 'Back to school' period, of which laptops are a major component. Labor Day also happens to be the last big sales event of the year before the more well-known Black Friday and Cyber Monday events roll around in late November. If you're not looking to wait that long, then Labor Day laptop sales are definitely going to be worth considering.

Labor Day laptop sales: buyers tips

First thing's first, we'd recommend setting yourself an upper limit for your budget right off the bat before considering any Labor Day laptop sales. If you're looking for a machine for simply the basics like schoolwork or browser tasks, then a Chromebook or basics Windows laptop of around $300 should suffice. For more intensive applications like everyday work use, we'd recommend bumping that budget up to around $550 for a machine with the latest 11th gen Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5-5000 series processors. For niche power-uses like design work, music production, or gaming, then you'll absolutely benefit from bumping that budget all the way up to around $1,000. Gaming laptops especially benefit from spending a bit more to secure those speedy RTX 3000 series graphics cards.

One other tip we have is to watch out for clearance on older machines. Amazon and Walmart in particular are full of third-party sellers trying to clear out old laptops featuring components that are several generations old. While many of these laptops can get the job done, as a rule of thumb we'd recommend going for the latest components if possible as you'll get better mileage in the long run.