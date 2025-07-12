Don't miss your chance to upgrade your gaming PC setup this Prime Day – save up to 60% off Razer gear
Cash in on these Razer savings while you still can!
Amazon Prime Day is almost over, but there's still time to score some great deals on new gear for your gaming laptop or PC. Razer dropped a lot of its gear to bottom of the barrel prices, and I wouldn't want to miss these if I were you.
• See Amazon's full Prime Day sale
Whether you need a new mouse, keyboard, or headset, I found some Razer deals to take your setup to the next level. Several of these sales even save you more than 50%! So if you see something you like, grab it before the deals dry up.
Amazon Prime Day Razer deals
For the price Amazon is selling the DeathAdder V3 Pro at, this is a must-see mouse deal. We awarded the DeathAdder 5-stars in our review for its top-of-the-line performance, excellent design, and staunch battery life. Cash in on this huge discount before Prime Day ends!
If you're looking for something a little more affordable but still impressively performant, consider the Razer Basilisk V3. It has that same Razer build quality you know and love, including an insane 26K DPI sensor. At $36.08 it's just a few bucks shy of half-price while this deal lasts!
This one is for my MMO enjoyers out there. If you have hotbars full of hotkeys, you need the buttons to keep up, and that's one thing the Naga V2 HyperSpeed definitely has no shortage of. It's not just a gimmick, though; it also has a 30K DPI optical sensor and up to 400 hours of battery life. Usually $100, it's down to just $59.99 while Prime Day deals last.
Razer keyboard deals seem to be far and few between this Prime Day, but there are still a couple great finds. The DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL is definitely one of them, offering this high-performance, low-profile board at a price well below $200.
If you're short on desk space, a 60% keyboard can make a lot of sense. The Razer Hunstman Mini packs a ton of quality and performance into its tiny aluminum frame, featuring linear optical switches and that beautiful per-key Chroma RGB. This is also an excellent gaming keyboard to take on the go if you travel frequently. Get it now while it's under $100!
The Razer BlackShark V2 X is a powerhouse budget gaming headset, so long as you don't mind a strictly wired connection. It's the headset TechRadar Gaming Hardware Editor Rhys Wood uses every day for both work and gaming purposes, and it's a reliable audio companion across all kinds of genres.
Black: $36.08 at Amazon
Green: $37.99 at Amazon
Quartz Pink: $35.14 at Amazon
If you want to go wireless with your headset, the Razer Barracuda Pro is an excellent choice. It earned a 4.5-star score in our review for its effective noise cancelling, superb sound quality, and understated design. One of the only downsides we highlighted was its high price tag, and Amazon Prime Day is here to fix that.
Half price! This is an essential accessory if you've grown tired of that DualSense low battery warning. It can be hooked up to your console or PC via USB-C, and you simply place your controller in the slot on top of the unit to begin charging. This is perfect if you use a PS5 controller for games like Rocket League or NBA 2K25.
Price check: $39.99 at GameStop
If you're team Xbox instead, Razer is also running a great deal on its Quick Charging Stand for Xbox. Just like the PS5 version, place your controller on the stand and hook up the included cable to your PC for easy charging. No more dead controller when you go to pick it up and get in the game!
Want to get into streaming? A high-quality webcam goes a long way, and the Razer Kiyo gives you 1080p at 30 FPS or 720p at 60 FPS along with a built-in ring light. It was already a solid deal at $100, but this Amazon Prime Day discount slashes it to $45.48.
Amazon's Prime Day sale in the US - quick links
- Amazon Devices: 50% off TVs, Ring & Fire Sticks
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: 80% off toothbrushes & skincare
- Headphones: $120 off Bose, Apple & Sony
- Health: electric toothbrushes from $24.99
- Kitchen: 54% off Ninja, Nespresso & Keurig
- Laptops: record-low prices from $175
- Tablets: iPads and Samsung from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $59.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Marcus Mears III is the Computing Reviews and Buying Guides Editor at TechRadar. He's been covering the latest in consumer tech for over 5 years, and he's gone hands-on with everything from the M2 MacBook Air to Valve's Steam Deck. Marcus is an advocate for Right to Repair laws and believes everyone can benefit from getting under the hood of your daily-driver tech. He'll also beat you in Texas Hold 'Em, too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.