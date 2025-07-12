Amazon Prime Day is almost over, but there's still time to score some great deals on new gear for your gaming laptop or PC. Razer dropped a lot of its gear to bottom of the barrel prices, and I wouldn't want to miss these if I were you.

Whether you need a new mouse, keyboard, or headset, I found some Razer deals to take your setup to the next level. Several of these sales even save you more than 50%! So if you see something you like, grab it before the deals dry up.

Amazon Prime Day Razer deals

Save 48% Razer Basilisk V3: was $69.99 now $36.08 at Amazon If you're looking for something a little more affordable but still impressively performant, consider the Razer Basilisk V3. It has that same Razer build quality you know and love, including an insane 26K DPI sensor. At $36.08 it's just a few bucks shy of half-price while this deal lasts!

Save 40% Razer Naga V2 HyperSpeed: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon This one is for my MMO enjoyers out there. If you have hotbars full of hotkeys, you need the buttons to keep up, and that's one thing the Naga V2 HyperSpeed definitely has no shortage of. It's not just a gimmick, though; it also has a 30K DPI optical sensor and up to 400 hours of battery life. Usually $100, it's down to just $59.99 while Prime Day deals last.

Save 36% Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL: was $219.99 now $139.99 at Amazon Razer keyboard deals seem to be far and few between this Prime Day, but there are still a couple great finds. The DeathStalker V2 Pro TKL is definitely one of them, offering this high-performance, low-profile board at a price well below $200.

Save 32% Razer Huntsman Mini: was $129.99 now $89 at Amazon If you're short on desk space, a 60% keyboard can make a lot of sense. The Razer Hunstman Mini packs a ton of quality and performance into its tiny aluminum frame, featuring linear optical switches and that beautiful per-key Chroma RGB. This is also an excellent gaming keyboard to take on the go if you travel frequently. Get it now while it's under $100!

Save 32% Razer Barracuda Pro: was $249.99 now $169.99 at Amazon If you want to go wireless with your headset, the Razer Barracuda Pro is an excellent choice. It earned a 4.5-star score in our review for its effective noise cancelling, superb sound quality, and understated design. One of the only downsides we highlighted was its high price tag, and Amazon Prime Day is here to fix that.

Save 50% Razer Quick Charging Stand for PS5: was $39.99 now $19.99 at Amazon Half price! This is an essential accessory if you've grown tired of that DualSense low battery warning. It can be hooked up to your console or PC via USB-C, and you simply place your controller in the slot on top of the unit to begin charging. This is perfect if you use a PS5 controller for games like Rocket League or NBA 2K25. Price check: $39.99 at GameStop

Save 60% Razer Quick Charging Stand for Xbox: was $49.99 now $19.99 at Amazon If you're team Xbox instead, Razer is also running a great deal on its Quick Charging Stand for Xbox. Just like the PS5 version, place your controller on the stand and hook up the included cable to your PC for easy charging. No more dead controller when you go to pick it up and get in the game!