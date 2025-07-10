The Razer BlackShark V2 X gaming headset has seen a resounding price drop in the Amazon Prime Day sales. The standout deal is for the white variant, which has been reduced to just $32.94 (was $59.99) at Amazon. All four main colorways have seen reductions, though, including the standard black headset which is down to $36.08 (was $59.99) at Amazon.

As Amazon Prime Day deals on gaming headsets go, this is one I'd absolutely be checking out first if I didn't already own a pair myself. At almost half price across the board, each colorway is just a few bucks shy of their lowest ever on record.

For me, the Razer BlackShark V2 X is one of the best wired gaming headsets you can buy today, especially if you're on a budget. It's usually 60 bucks, so just about verging on that budget price bracket, but these Prime Day sales firmly push it into more affordable territory.

As mentioned, it's my go-to headset during the day at work, and while PC gaming with friends in titles like Elden Ring Nightreign and Fortnite. Its detachable microphone boasts surprising clarity for the price, and overall audio is solid and punchy. The ear cups are also incredibly soft, providing a very comfortable gaming experience overall.

