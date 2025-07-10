The Razer BlackShark V2 X gaming headset has seen a resounding price drop in the Amazon Prime Day sales. The standout deal is for the white variant, which has been reduced to just $32.94 (was $59.99) at Amazon. All four main colorways have seen reductions, though, including the standard black headset which is down to $36.08 (was $59.99) at Amazon.
• See all of today's best Amazon deals
As Amazon Prime Day deals on gaming headsets go, this is one I'd absolutely be checking out first if I didn't already own a pair myself. At almost half price across the board, each colorway is just a few bucks shy of their lowest ever on record.
Not in the US? Click here to check out the best Razer BlackShark V2 X deals in your region.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Razer BlackShark V2 X
The Razer BlackShark V2 X is a powerhouse budget gaming headset, so long as you don't mind a strictly wired connection. It's the headset I use every day for both work and gaming purposes, and it's a reliable audio companion across all kinds of genres.
Black: $36.08 at Amazon
Green: $37.99 at Amazon
Quartz Pink: $35.14 at Amazon
UK price: £32.99 at Amazon
For me, the Razer BlackShark V2 X is one of the best wired gaming headsets you can buy today, especially if you're on a budget. It's usually 60 bucks, so just about verging on that budget price bracket, but these Prime Day sales firmly push it into more affordable territory.
As mentioned, it's my go-to headset during the day at work, and while PC gaming with friends in titles like Elden Ring Nightreign and Fortnite. Its detachable microphone boasts surprising clarity for the price, and overall audio is solid and punchy. The ear cups are also incredibly soft, providing a very comfortable gaming experience overall.
More of today's best Amazon Prime Day deals
- Amazon Devices: 50% off Kindle & Echo
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: up to 50% off Oral-B & Philips
- Headphones: up to $120 of Beats, Apple & Sony
- Kitchen: up to 50% off Ninja, Breville & Instant
- Laptops: HP, Lenovo & Apple from $119
- Prime Student: six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds
- Tablets: iPad and Fire Tab from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $69.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
More Razer BlackShark V2 X deals
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.