I'm a lifelong gamer and audio obsessive, and this is the massive gaming headset Prime Day deal I've been waiting for
An awesome audio bargain for gaming pros
There's basically only two things I take seriously in life: gaming and music. That means I'm constantly on the hunt for ways to get the best possible sound out of my console games. And if you share that passion for getting the greatest audio out of your Xbox Series X or PS5, I've got good news for you – you can now buy the Logitech G Astro A50 X for $324.99 (was $399.99) at Amazon.
That's a seriously good deal. High-end audio often doesn't come cheap, so this $75 discount is the kind of Amazon Prime Day bargain I've been looking out for. If you're wanting absolutely top-quality audio without paying top dollar for it, I recommend you snap this up before it's gone. And if you're based in the UK, don't worry: it's also available where you are for £305.99 (was £359.00), another sizable discount.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Logitech G Astro A50 X
The Astro A50 X offers unimpeachable audio quality – its 2.4GHz wireless connectivity can transmit 16 bit/48 kHz CD-quality audio wirelessly, while offering immersive 3D Audio for PS5 and Dolby Atmos for Xbox Series X. And that huge $75 discount only sweetens the offer.
UK price: was £359 now £305.99 at Amazon
Naturally, audio quality is the biggest thing we raved about in our Astro A50 X review, praising the headset for its 'pristine audio that’s perfect for the vast majority of games'.
But there's plenty of other things to commend it for. There's its seamless switching between Xbox, PS5 and PC with a single tap. Its epic 24-hour battery life. Its lightweight, comfortable build. Its high-res 16-bit 48kHz LIGHTSPEED mic. And its HDMI 2.1 connectivity that can pass 4K 120Hz video with auto low latency mode and VRR from your console to your screen. It really does offer almost every feature you need.
Looking for a cheaper hi-res headset for your PS5? Make sure you check out this SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming Headset deal. And if you want to stay on top of all the best gaming bargains as they're announced, keep an eye on our Amazon Prime Day gaming deals live blog.
